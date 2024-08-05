14.2 million adults waiting ‘too long’ for a GP appointment as demand for private options accelerates

The NHS England GP Patient Survey 20241 has highlighted critical challenges in accessing GP services.

The research from Broadstone, a leading independent pensions, investment, employee benefits and insurance consultancy, underscores the vital role of employer-funded digital GP services and onsite health checks and screenings in supporting the health of the UK’s workforce.

The latest data analysis reveals that 14.2 million (34%) patients felt that the waiting time for their GP appointment took ‘too long’, while a further 1-in-10 (10%) patients claimed that their needs were not at all met at their last appointment.

In terms of accessibility, almost 4-in-10 (38%) patients found it either fairly difficult or very difficult to reach their GP over the phone. A similar proportion of patients encountered difficulties while trying to contact their GP through the NHS App (39%) and the GP’s website (37%).

When queried about their last attempt to contact their GP practice, 23% of patients reported uncertainty about the subsequent steps. This confusion could potentially delay necessary medical care or increasing the risk of untreated conditions.

Emily Jones, Client Consulting Director at Broadstone, said: “This trend represents millions of missed opportunities to identify and manage conditions like hypertension and high cholesterol, increasing the risk of more severe conditions and absenteeism and low-productivity among the working-age population.

“In response to these challenges, employer-funded digital GP services, onsite health checks and screenings are emerging as a vital means of bridging the healthcare gap for the UK workforce, and supporting access to timely, effective medical care.

“By leveraging technology and prioritising preventative care, employers, insurers and occupational health providers are increasingly working in partnership to proactively create a more resilient and efficient workplace healthcare system that supports the health of the workforce and the broader community.”