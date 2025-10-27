Acre and LV to offer advisers’ instant access to home insurance quotes

Acre, the UK’s fastest growing intermediaries platform, has integrated LV= General Insurance (LV= GI), one of the UK’s leading general insurers, into its system. The new partnership with LV= GI provides advisers with quick access to their personalised home insurance quotes at the appropriate moment in the mortgage process, thereby streamlining adviser workflows.

Until now, many Acre advisers already recommended LV= GI products manually. By embedding LV= GI and its SmartQuote products directly into the Acre system, the process becomes more efficient, giving advisers and their clients greater convenience, more tailored insurance, and a wider choice from market-leading providers.

The addition of LV= GI strengthens Acre’s home insurance panel and supports brokers in meeting the needs of their clients in line with Consumer Duty by ensuring products are fit for purpose, the right cover is offered, and foreseeable harm is avoided. At the same time, it equips advisers with tools to deliver stronger advice, build lasting client relationships, and unlock recurring revenue opportunities.

Justus Brown, CEO of Acre, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with LV= General Insurance which enables advisers to recommend the product of one of the UK’s leading insurers. At Acre, we are transforming the mortgage journey and embedding insurance into the workflow helps advisors save time, offer great advice and stay compliant.”

Scott McLoughlin, National Sales Manager at LV= General Insurance said: “We’re delighted that our advisers can now access our home insurance product via the Acre platform making it even more seamless and simple for them to provide quotes to their mortgage customers.”