Advies joins Saltus Partnership Programme

London-based financial advisory firm Advies has become the latest partner to join the Saltus Partnership Programme.

The Saltus Partnership Programme was launched in August, by UK wealth management firm Saltus, to provide a wide range of flexible support and advice to independent financial planning businesses looking to grow, maximise profitability or considering succession.

Advies – a fast-growing firm with £400 million assets under management and significant growth ambitions – is the most recent firm to join the programme. This marks a significant milestone for the Saltus Partnership Programme as it continues to build on its existing partners and expand the number of businesses it supports.

Advies’ rapid growth and commitment to quality client service makes it an ideal partner for Saltus. Joining as a Transition partner, the Partnership Programme will support Advies over the long term while they scale up.

Through this partnership Advies will have access to operational support that spans across specialist advice teams that will be completely tailored to the firm’s specific needs and adjusted over time. This additional business support, including access to capital and M&A expertise, will enable Advies to fuel sustainable growth whilst maintaining business autonomy.

By joining the Saltus Partnership Programme, Advies looks to elevate its client proposition and take its financial planning offering to the next level. Utilising the programme’s technology solution, including its bulk replatforming service, Advies will be seamlessly transitioned to an integrated technology solution as well as receive support in facilitating the launch of their new website.

Commenting on the partnership James Wills, Partner at Advies said, “In order to develop and scale up our business, we needed a solution that would allow us access to increased resources in order to deliver sustainable growth while remaining autonomous.

“We undertook a comprehensive evaluation of the market and at the end of that process, we found the only proposition that is genuinely aligned to our objectives is the Saltus Partnership Programme.

“It offers the funding we need, the scalable support we require, and joined-up technology that will support both the business and our clients’ requirements. We are very excited about the prospects this collaboration will offer.

Mike Stimpson, Managing Director of the Saltus Partnership Programme said, “Our partnership programme has been designed for advisers that want to maximise value and maintain control of their own destiny whether they are at the beginning or the end of the business journey.

“Advies’ recent growth, commitment to quality client service, and ambitious plans for the future make them an ideal partner for the Saltus Partnership Programme and we are incredibly excited to welcome them on board. Our dedicated team are here to support them every step of the way in their journey.

“As part of the programme, Advies is well-positioned to upgrade their client proposition while maximizing opportunities in the financial advisory industry.”

Saltus launched their Partnership Programme in August this year, to find out more and how it can help you address the biggest challenges for your business, visit Saltus Partnership Programme. Saltus currently employs more than 200 people in the UK and managed client assets of more than £3.1 billion.