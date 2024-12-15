Biggest online Christmas yet? Here’s how to dodge delivery disappointments in 2024

Christmas 2024 is shaping up to be the biggest yet for online shopping, with spending expected to reach £28 billion during the ‘Golden Quarter’ (November to January), which represents a £1.1 billion increase compared to last year’s sales.

As businesses and consumers prepare for the festive rush, ensuring smooth and secure deliveries is more important than ever.

To help both businesses and shoppers navigate the challenges of this busy period, the insurance team at Bionic have revealed some tips to avoid delivery disappointments during the festive season.

Common risks for businesses and shoppers

Lost or delayed packages

UK-based businesses said that they had lost an average of 11% of shipments in the last year due to ongoing supply chain disruptions.

If parcels are lost or don’t arrive on time, it can not only cause financial losses, but can lead to customer dissatisfaction – which during the festive season is especially damaging as it can result in negative reviews, loss of repeat business, and a tarnished reputation during the busiest shopping period of the year.

Damaged goods in transit

As to be expected, there will be enormous delivery volumes during Christmas, which increases the risk of goods being mishandled, particularly fragile or high-value items.

This can be frustrating for customers who are expecting their gifts to arrive in perfect condition, and for businesses, it can mean costly replacements and damage to their reputation.

Increased risk of fraud during online transactions

Cases of online fraud often spike during the festive season, with scams targeting businesses and shoppers through phishing or fraudulent payments. It was reported that UK shoppers lost £11.5 million to fraudsters during last year’s festive period.

The risk of these scams means that you could end up never receiving what you’ve appeared to order and pay for, leaving you out of pocket and frustrated.

FIVE tips to avoid delivery disappointments

The insurance team at Bionic have revealed their top tips to avoid delivery disappointment this Christmas.

Check delivery cut-off dates

Confirm the last available shipping date from retailers to avoid missing your gift’s arrival. Ordering early ensures you have a buffer against unexpected delays.

Opt for tracked or insured delivery options

Choose delivery options that provide tracking or insurance to stay updated on your parcel’s journey. This also protects your purchase in case of loss or damage.

Avoid last-minute purchases for high-demand items

High-demand items are more likely to sell out or face delivery delays as Christmas approaches. Planning ahead increases your chances of securing what you need and having it delivered in time without stress.

Keep receipts for potential returns

Hold onto receipts and order confirmations to make returning or exchanging items easier. This is especially important for gifts that may need to be swapped after Christmas.

Check the website security when shopping online

Always check the website’s security by looking for “https” in the URL and a padlock icon to ensure your personal and payment information is protected.

Expert explains why insurance could make all the difference this Christmas

Laura Court-Jones, a member of Bionic’s insurance team added: “Whether you’re running a small business or shopping for your loved ones, preparation is key to a stress-free Christmas.

“Sufficient product liability insurance can cover customer claims against faulty, damaged or harmful goods. Having the right insurance for businesses or opting for tracked and insured delivery for customers can ensure peace of mind for both buyer and seller during this festive season.”