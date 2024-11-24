Burnout & Pleasanteeism: the Challenges Plaguing UK Workplaces

As we approach the end of the year, many individuals are beginning to feel the effects of burnout while simultaneously trying to hide their struggles and low moods in the workplace. This phenomenon, known as ‘pleasanteeism’, is plaguing workplaces across the UK.

To assist both employers and employees in addressing this tendency to mask emotional challenges, the experts at Instant Offices have shared their top tips on how workplaces combat presenteeism and help improve employee both wellbeing and productivity.

What is pleasanteeism?

Pleasanteeism is a term that reflects the pressure many employees feel to conceal their stress, anxiety, or low mood in the workplace. This phenomenon highlights significant employee wellbeing concerns and poses retention challenges for employers. As workplaces evolve, understanding and addressing pleasanteeismbecomes crucial for fostering a healthy work environment.

The rise of pleasanteeism:

Recent trends indicate a significant increase in workplace pressures related to mental health. Searches for ‘burnout’ have risen by 106% over the last week, reflecting growing awareness and concern about employee wellbeing. This increase is often linked to:

Workplace Culture: Environments that prioritise performance over mental health can foster pleasanteeism.

Economic Pressures: Job insecurity and high workloads can intensify the need to appear productive, even at the cost of personal wellbeing.

Pleasanteeism can lead to several negative outcomes:

Concealment of Mental Health Issues: Employees may hide their true feelings to avoid being perceived as less committed or capable.

Increased Stress: The effort to appear fine can exacerbate feelings of anxiety and depression.

Reduced Productivity: Employees who are not genuinely engaged or well may produce lower quality work.

Addressing Pleasanteeism

To combat pleasanteeism, organisations can adopt several strategies:

1. Promote Open Communication

Encourage Dialogue and create safe spaces for employees to discuss their mental health without fear of judgment. To help with this, provide training for managers so they are equipped to recognise signs of stress and support their teams effectively.

2. Foster a Supportive Culture

Implement wellbeing initiatives such as counselling services or wellness days that employees can utilise as and when they need to. Alongside this, normalise and destigmatise taking breaks and time off.

3. Offer Flexibility

Allow employees to adjust their schedules or work environments based on their needs. Providing space for hybrid or remote work is a great way to help employees manage their stress levels more effectively.

Helen Godliman, head of HR operations at The Instant Group comments: “Mental well-being is deeply influenced by the spaces we work in. Flexible workspaces provide the adaptability and comfort that help individuals manage stress, maintain focus, and find balance, which is essential for sustained mental health.”



“Supporting mental well-being in the workplace starts with offering choice and control. In flexible work environments, people are empowered to create a setting that suits their needs, promoting a healthier, more balanced approach to work and life.”

By addressing pleasanteeism proactively, organisations can enhance employee wellbeing, improve retention rates, and create a more productive work environment.

