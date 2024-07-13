Data reveals 150,000 UK employees expected to call in sick on Monday

BrightHR share annual leave request and previous sick leave data following England’s entry into the Euros final this Sunday night

BrightHR, a leading HR and health & safety software provider, has analysed data from over 1 million employees to predict a significant spike in absences on Monday, 15th July, following the Euros final.

Key findings:

126% Increase in Annual Leave Requests : Requests for Monday, 15th July, have surged by 126% compared to the daily average for July, with a notable rise in requests after 10pm on Wednesday after Ollie Watkins secured England’s spot in the historic final.

: Requests for Monday, 15th July, have surged by 126% compared to the daily average for July, with a notable rise in requests after 10pm on Wednesday after Ollie Watkins secured England’s spot in the historic final. Expected Absence Surge: Based on data from previous major sporting events, a tsunami of sickness absences, no-shows, and late arrivals is anticipated.

The impact of previous major sporting events:

Euros 2020 Final: Following the England vs. Italy 2020 Euros final (Monday 12 th July 2021), BrightHR saw sickness absences surge by 232% on the daily average for July, and lateness by 209% .

Following the England vs. Italy 2020 Euros final (Monday 12 July 2021), BrightHR saw sickness absences surge by on the daily average for July, and lateness by . World Cup 2022 Final: Similarly, on the day after the Argentina vs. France 2022 World Cup Final (Monday 19th December 2022), sickness absences spiked by 254%, even when England was out of the tournament.

If similar patterns emerge, an additional 150,000 UK employees could call in sick on Monday as they recover from Sunday night celebrations.

Alan Price, CEO at BrightHR, commented: “UK businesses should prepare for a significant impact on Monday following England’s final against Spain on Sunday. We expect a notable increase in employee absences and lateness, as fans submit last-minute leave requests or call in sick following a night of celebrations.

“Following Ollie Watkins’ decisive goal on Wednesday night, which secured England’s spot in the Euros 2024 final, there was a huge influx of requests for Monday off on the BrightHR platform. More last-minute leave requests should be anticipated over the weekend—with many more staff likely to call in sick or not show up to work at all if previous sporting events are anything to go by.”

“Businesses should prepare for a skeleton crew on Monday for a day of national recovery. This will undoubtedly have an impact on workplace performance and productivity. My advice to employers would be to acknowledge the significance of the event and try not to worry too much. Major tournaments like this are rare, and the disruption should be short-lived. However, it’s crucial to remind your team that skipping work without a valid reason could lead to disciplinary action.

“To help businesses mitigate disruption, BrightHR has created a comprehensive guide on managing last-minute absences and lateness during the UEFA Euros final 2024. BrightHR’s absence management software can also assist employers in staying ahead by logging all absence types in one place, receiving instant notifications about who’s off, and generating reports to identify absence trends.”