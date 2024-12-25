Festive greetings to all our readers

Whether you’re celebrating Christmas Day today or not, I wanted to take a moment to wish you a season of joy, peace, celebration and warmth. As many of you will be swapping your spreadsheets for stockings, reports for wrapping paper and client calls for…well, maybe just fewer client calls (we know how persistent they can be!) we hope you will enjoy some holiday cheer.

On behalf of the whole team here, I’d also like to say a big thank you for your continued support and engagement with IFA Magazine throughout the year. It really is very much appreciated. This year has been quite the ride – markets zigged, clients zagged, the Mag7 flew, and let’s not even start on interest rates. But through it all you’ve done what advisers do best: stayed calm, offered wisdom, and perhaps resisted the urge to respond to ‘I read this on TikTok’ with a knowing eye roll. Patience is indeed a virtue.

But today we pause, and simply celebrate the season and the prospect of another busy year coming to an end.

We hope that over the coming days, you will take a much needed breather and find the time to relax, enjoying the company of friends and family. Whatever you do, I hope you can all make the most of this quiet time before the return to the busy world of financial services resumes with full force in January. So, pour yourself an extra glass of fizz, mocktail, or whatever is your favourite tipple, you’ve earned it. And if Santa asks what you want this year maybe request some client diversification, and smoother markets in 2025.

In the meantime, we’re sending our best wishes to you and yours from every one of us here at IFA Magazine. Now go and enjoy those mince pies – we certainly will be!

Sue Whitbread, Editor, IFA Magazine