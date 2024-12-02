finova Broker adds Norton Broker Services to its Mortgage Club Lending Panel

Norton Broker Services has announced its addition to the finova Payment & Mortgage Services’ (fPMS) lending panel as a preferred packager, effective 2nd December 2024.

This strategic partnership will see Norton offering its specialist lending expertise to finova Broker members, with a focus on secured loans, complex mortgages, bridging finance, and commercial lending solutions.

Norton Broker Services has been selected to work in partnership with finova Payment & Mortgage Services – part of finova Broker, further enhancing the range and quality of products available to brokers. Norton’s team of experienced BDMs, Jimmy Allen and Eddie Lau, will play a pivotal role in educating finova members about the specialist lending options available, helping brokers deliver tailored solutions to their clients.

Paul Stringer, Director at Norton Broker Services, commented:

“The partnership with finova is a great opportunity for both companies to maximise the benefits this relationship brings. Introducers will be able to expand the products available to their customers using Norton Finance’s whole-of-market second charge panel, alongside an extensive range of bridging and commercial options.

“The experience of the team, together with our in-house lending arm, means that a range of different customer scenarios can be catered for, helping to maximise customer satisfaction and achieve great customer outcomes.”

Matt Harrison, Commercial Director at finova Broker, added:

“We are delighted to welcome Norton Broker Services to our panel, providing our members with access to their diverse offering. Norton’s commitment to supporting brokers, coupled with their expert knowledge, aligns perfectly with our goal of equipping our members with the best tools and resources to succeed in an ever-evolving market.

“Through this partnership, Norton Broker Services will work closely with finova’s members to ensure brokers have access to the specialist lending support they need, empowering them to offer a broader range of tailored financial solutions to their customers.”