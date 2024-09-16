Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine Logo

Hodge makes further rate reductions to its 50+, RIO and Hodge Resi mortgage ranges

Brandon Russell

·

Home image

Hodge is making further rate reductions across its 50+, RIO and Hodge Resi mortgage ranges, up to 0.30%.

From launching its new Hodge Resi proposition with reduced rates in August, the specialist lender is following up with further reductions across its entire suite of mortgages in September.

This includes an average reduction of 25bps to rates across its 50+, RIO and Hodge Resi products both for new business and retention purposes.

As of Monday 16th September, the following products will be available at the following rates: 

 
 
ProductMax LTVProduct FeeCurrent RateNew rateDifferenceCurrent product codeNew product code
50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed75%£1,9955.95%5.65%-0.30%5221152262
50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed75%£1,4956.05%5.75%-0.30%5221252263
50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed75%£9956.20%5.90%-0.30%5221352264
50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed (fee free)75%£06.37%6.05%-0.32%5221452265
50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed85%£9956.65%6.35%-0.30%5221552266
50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed (fee free)85%£06.85%6.55%-0.30%5221652267
50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed60%£9955.32%5.30%-0.02%5225852268
50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed75%£1,9955.65%5.35%-0.30%5219752269
50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed75%£1,4955.75%5.45%-0.30%5219652270
50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed75%£9955.80%5.60%-0.20%5221752271
50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed (fee free)75%£06.10%5.75%-0.35%5219352272
50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed85%£9956.35%6.05%-0.30%5214552273
50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed (fee free)85%£06.50%6.25%-0.25%5214652274
RIO Mortgage 2 year fixed75%£9956.55%6.20%-0.35%5221852275
RIO Mortgage 2 year fixed (fee free)75%£06.70%6.35%-0.35%5221952276
RIO Mortgage 5 year fixed60%£9955.57%5.52%-0.05%5225952277
RIO Mortgage 5 year fixed75%£9955.88%5.65%-0.23%5222052278
RIO Mortgage 5 year fixed (fee free)75%£06.14%5.80%-0.34%5219952279
HBTL Mortgage 2 year fixed75%£9957.00% 52103
HBTL Mortgage 2 year fixed (fee free)75%£07.25% 52104
Hodge Resi 2 year fixed75%£9956.35%6.15%-0.20%5224252280
Hodge Resi 2 year fixed (fee free)75%£06.45%6.25%-0.20%5224352281
Hodge Resi 2 year fixed90%£9956.60%6.40%-0.20%5224652282
Hodge Resi 2 year fixed (fee free)90%£06.70%6.50%-0.20%5224752283
Hodge Resi 5 year fixed75%£9955.95%5.75%-0.20%5224452284
Hodge Resi 5 year fixed (fee free)75%£06.05%5.85%-0.20%5224552285
Hodge Resi 5 year fixed90%£9956.20%6.00%-0.20%5224852286
Hodge Resi 5 year fixed (fee free)90%£06.30%6.10%-0.20%5224952287

These latest reductions come after Hodge launched its ‘Hodge Resi’ product last month, to help provide more inclusive borrowing options for customers with complex incomes aged 21 up to their chosen retirement age.

This was swiftly followed by the introduction of two new 5-year fixed rate products to its 50+ and Retirement Interest Only (RIO) mortgage ranges a week later.

Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge, said: “We’re pleased to be announcing further insight-led changes across our range of mortgage products. Hodge’s recent introduction of new products and reduced rates reflects our deepening commitment to developing customer-centric mortgage solutions and serving underserved areas of the market.”

“The reduction in rates will make our offering accessible to more borrowers from aged 21, helping brokers and customers,” Emma added.

 

Related Articles

Sign up to the Mortgage & Property Newsletter

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Name

Trending Articles

Podcast Mortgage and Property
IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk Mortage and Property is the new addition to the IFA Talk podcast family, where we discuss the latest topics relevant to Mortgage and Property professionals.

IFA Talk Mortgage & Property Podcast – latest episode

Discover more Podcasts