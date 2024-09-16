Hodge makes further rate reductions to its 50+, RIO and Hodge Resi mortgage ranges

Hodge is making further rate reductions across its 50+, RIO and Hodge Resi mortgage ranges, up to 0.30%.
From launching its new Hodge Resi proposition with reduced rates in August, the specialist lender is following up with further reductions across its entire suite of mortgages in September.
This includes an average reduction of 25bps to rates across its 50+, RIO and Hodge Resi products both for new business and retention purposes.
As of Monday 16th September, the following products will be available at the following rates:
|Product
|Max LTV
|Product Fee
|Current Rate
|New rate
|Difference
|Current product code
|New product code
|50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed
|75%
|£1,995
|5.95%
|5.65%
|-0.30%
|52211
|52262
|50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed
|75%
|£1,495
|6.05%
|5.75%
|-0.30%
|52212
|52263
|50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed
|75%
|£995
|6.20%
|5.90%
|-0.30%
|52213
|52264
|50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed (fee free)
|75%
|£0
|6.37%
|6.05%
|-0.32%
|52214
|52265
|50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed
|85%
|£995
|6.65%
|6.35%
|-0.30%
|52215
|52266
|50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed (fee free)
|85%
|£0
|6.85%
|6.55%
|-0.30%
|52216
|52267
|50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed
|60%
|£995
|5.32%
|5.30%
|-0.02%
|52258
|52268
|50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed
|75%
|£1,995
|5.65%
|5.35%
|-0.30%
|52197
|52269
|50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed
|75%
|£1,495
|5.75%
|5.45%
|-0.30%
|52196
|52270
|50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed
|75%
|£995
|5.80%
|5.60%
|-0.20%
|52217
|52271
|50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed (fee free)
|75%
|£0
|6.10%
|5.75%
|-0.35%
|52193
|52272
|50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed
|85%
|£995
|6.35%
|6.05%
|-0.30%
|52145
|52273
|50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed (fee free)
|85%
|£0
|6.50%
|6.25%
|-0.25%
|52146
|52274
|RIO Mortgage 2 year fixed
|75%
|£995
|6.55%
|6.20%
|-0.35%
|52218
|52275
|RIO Mortgage 2 year fixed (fee free)
|75%
|£0
|6.70%
|6.35%
|-0.35%
|52219
|52276
|RIO Mortgage 5 year fixed
|60%
|£995
|5.57%
|5.52%
|-0.05%
|52259
|52277
|RIO Mortgage 5 year fixed
|75%
|£995
|5.88%
|5.65%
|-0.23%
|52220
|52278
|RIO Mortgage 5 year fixed (fee free)
|75%
|£0
|6.14%
|5.80%
|-0.34%
|52199
|52279
|HBTL Mortgage 2 year fixed
|75%
|£995
|7.00%
|52103
|HBTL Mortgage 2 year fixed (fee free)
|75%
|£0
|7.25%
|52104
|Hodge Resi 2 year fixed
|75%
|£995
|6.35%
|6.15%
|-0.20%
|52242
|52280
|Hodge Resi 2 year fixed (fee free)
|75%
|£0
|6.45%
|6.25%
|-0.20%
|52243
|52281
|Hodge Resi 2 year fixed
|90%
|£995
|6.60%
|6.40%
|-0.20%
|52246
|52282
|Hodge Resi 2 year fixed (fee free)
|90%
|£0
|6.70%
|6.50%
|-0.20%
|52247
|52283
|Hodge Resi 5 year fixed
|75%
|£995
|5.95%
|5.75%
|-0.20%
|52244
|52284
|Hodge Resi 5 year fixed (fee free)
|75%
|£0
|6.05%
|5.85%
|-0.20%
|52245
|52285
|Hodge Resi 5 year fixed
|90%
|£995
|6.20%
|6.00%
|-0.20%
|52248
|52286
|Hodge Resi 5 year fixed (fee free)
|90%
|£0
|6.30%
|6.10%
|-0.20%
|52249
|52287
These latest reductions come after Hodge launched its ‘Hodge Resi’ product last month, to help provide more inclusive borrowing options for customers with complex incomes aged 21 up to their chosen retirement age.
This was swiftly followed by the introduction of two new 5-year fixed rate products to its 50+ and Retirement Interest Only (RIO) mortgage ranges a week later.
Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge, said: “We’re pleased to be announcing further insight-led changes across our range of mortgage products. Hodge’s recent introduction of new products and reduced rates reflects our deepening commitment to developing customer-centric mortgage solutions and serving underserved areas of the market.”
“The reduction in rates will make our offering accessible to more borrowers from aged 21, helping brokers and customers,” Emma added.