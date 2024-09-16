Hodge makes further rate reductions to its 50+, RIO and Hodge Resi mortgage ranges

Hodge is making further rate reductions across its 50+, RIO and Hodge Resi mortgage ranges, up to 0.30%.

From launching its new Hodge Resi proposition with reduced rates in August, the specialist lender is following up with further reductions across its entire suite of mortgages in September.

This includes an average reduction of 25bps to rates across its 50+, RIO and Hodge Resi products both for new business and retention purposes.

As of Monday 16th September, the following products will be available at the following rates:

Product Max LTV Product Fee Current Rate New rate Difference Current product code New product code 50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed 75% £1,995 5.95% 5.65% -0.30% 52211 52262 50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed 75% £1,495 6.05% 5.75% -0.30% 52212 52263 50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed 75% £995 6.20% 5.90% -0.30% 52213 52264 50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed (fee free) 75% £0 6.37% 6.05% -0.32% 52214 52265 50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed 85% £995 6.65% 6.35% -0.30% 52215 52266 50+ Mortgage 2 year fixed (fee free) 85% £0 6.85% 6.55% -0.30% 52216 52267 50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed 60% £995 5.32% 5.30% -0.02% 52258 52268 50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed 75% £1,995 5.65% 5.35% -0.30% 52197 52269 50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed 75% £1,495 5.75% 5.45% -0.30% 52196 52270 50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed 75% £995 5.80% 5.60% -0.20% 52217 52271 50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed (fee free) 75% £0 6.10% 5.75% -0.35% 52193 52272 50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed 85% £995 6.35% 6.05% -0.30% 52145 52273 50+ Mortgage 5 year fixed (fee free) 85% £0 6.50% 6.25% -0.25% 52146 52274 RIO Mortgage 2 year fixed 75% £995 6.55% 6.20% -0.35% 52218 52275 RIO Mortgage 2 year fixed (fee free) 75% £0 6.70% 6.35% -0.35% 52219 52276 RIO Mortgage 5 year fixed 60% £995 5.57% 5.52% -0.05% 52259 52277 RIO Mortgage 5 year fixed 75% £995 5.88% 5.65% -0.23% 52220 52278 RIO Mortgage 5 year fixed (fee free) 75% £0 6.14% 5.80% -0.34% 52199 52279 HBTL Mortgage 2 year fixed 75% £995 7.00% 52103 HBTL Mortgage 2 year fixed (fee free) 75% £0 7.25% 52104 Hodge Resi 2 year fixed 75% £995 6.35% 6.15% -0.20% 52242 52280 Hodge Resi 2 year fixed (fee free) 75% £0 6.45% 6.25% -0.20% 52243 52281 Hodge Resi 2 year fixed 90% £995 6.60% 6.40% -0.20% 52246 52282 Hodge Resi 2 year fixed (fee free) 90% £0 6.70% 6.50% -0.20% 52247 52283 Hodge Resi 5 year fixed 75% £995 5.95% 5.75% -0.20% 52244 52284 Hodge Resi 5 year fixed (fee free) 75% £0 6.05% 5.85% -0.20% 52245 52285 Hodge Resi 5 year fixed 90% £995 6.20% 6.00% -0.20% 52248 52286 Hodge Resi 5 year fixed (fee free) 90% £0 6.30% 6.10% -0.20% 52249 52287

These latest reductions come after Hodge launched its ‘Hodge Resi’ product last month, to help provide more inclusive borrowing options for customers with complex incomes aged 21 up to their chosen retirement age.

This was swiftly followed by the introduction of two new 5-year fixed rate products to its 50+ and Retirement Interest Only (RIO) mortgage ranges a week later.

Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge, said: “We’re pleased to be announcing further insight-led changes across our range of mortgage products. Hodge’s recent introduction of new products and reduced rates reflects our deepening commitment to developing customer-centric mortgage solutions and serving underserved areas of the market.”

“The reduction in rates will make our offering accessible to more borrowers from aged 21, helping brokers and customers,” Emma added.