HomeOwners Alliance announces partnership with LifeSearch to help people safeguard their homes, families and achieve financial stability

HomeOwners Alliance, the property advice website which empowers homeowners and aspiring homeowners with expert advice, has announced a new partnership with one of the UK’s leading life insurance brokers, LifeSearch, to help even more people access and secure the protection they need.

The partnership will enhance individuals’ home-buying and ownership experience by creating a direct pathway to expert protection solutions. HomeOwners Alliance visitors will benefit from a dedicated team of protection specialists who can guide them step-by-step, from personalised needs assessments to claims support. This will ensure they are protected through every stage of homeownership.

Launched in 2012, the HomeOwners Alliance is one of the UKs leading property advice websites providing money saving tips and helpful services for all the key moments of buying, selling or owning a home.

Since its formation in 1998, LifeSearch has built an impressive reputation for quality protection advice and for extending consumer access to protection through partnerships, protecting more than 1.9 million lives to date and strengthening the financial resilience of households across the UK.



Commenting on the new partnership, Paula Higgins, Chief Executive of HomeOwners Alliance said, “Our customers come to us for advice and trusted services at every stage of the home owning journey. We’re excited to be partnering with the lovely team at LifeSearch whose expertise will allow our customers to compare quotes from a wide range of UK insurers. At a time when the costs of buying and running a home are at an all time high, we are thrilled to bring their fee-free advice and no obligation quotes to our readers.”

Debbie Kennedy, CEO at LifeSearch, added: “Choice is important. At LifeSearch we pride ourselves on the support and multitude of protection choices we can offer customers. This partnership with HomeOwners Alliance was a natural fit for us. Their customers will now have access to a range of protection products for their needs, lifestyles and health conditions. We look forward to supporting homeowners and buyers alike as we embark on this partnership together.”