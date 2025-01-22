How have the SEIS and EIS cultivated a thriving culture of entrepreneurship?

Innovation drives progress, and the UK is one of the best countries in the world when it comes to fostering groundbreaking ideas and businesses.

Central to its success are the SEIS and the EIS – often described as the best-kept secrets. Since their inception, these government schemes have facilitated more than £32 billion of investment into 56,000 businesses.

By encouraging investment in high-risk, high-reward ventures, the EIS has cultivated a thriving culture of entrepreneurship and has empowered businesses to develop groundbreaking technologies, pioneer new industries, and drive economic growth.

