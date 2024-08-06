Hoxton Capital Management appoints former Accenture, Bloomberg and Deloitte man as new lead on financial protection advice

International financial advisory firm Hoxton Capital Management has announced the appointment of Adrian Benjamin as its new lead on protection advice.

Previously a financial consultant with more than 15 years’ experience working internationally for some of the world’s largest investment and corporate banks, including NatWest, Barclays, UBS, HSBC and RBS, Adrian’s previous roles have included Implementation, Relationship Management and Sales in Banking, Consulting and Fintech for Accenture, Visa, Bloomberg and Deloitte. As a specialist in financial protection, he has experience in helping business owners financially protect themselves, their families, and their businesses, as well as helping clients pass on generational wealth in a tax-efficient manner.

“I am really excited about working for Hoxton. It is a young company, committed to international expansion and very forward thinking in its use of technology and social media. This is important as social media is a great way to bring awareness to people about their business and personal finances. Hoxton care about getting younger people into the financial services industry and have their own academy, which I want to help build out with my experience in protection.”

In his new role, Adrian, who will be based in the company’s UK office, will act as a champion for protection internally and externally, helping other advisors in the company increase their protection business.

“Protection isn’t really a sexy topic and people do not want to talk about their mortality or insurance,” he says.

“Some advisors may find insurance boring and sometimes they do not spend as much time discussing it as they do other financial products. Insurance is sometimes put to the side in advisor conversations when it could be used as a tool to safeguard the client. It is actually a value-added product. I hope to change the perception of protection in the business by helping other advisors with their understanding of protection and helping their clients when they need me to.”

Chris Ball, Managing Partner at Hoxton Capital Management, said: “We are excited to welcome Adrian to the Hoxton team. His experience of working at the highest levels in our industry, internationally, brings additional expertise to our team as we seek to increase the levels of financial protection that we deliver for our clients worldwide. He is the latest addition to a team that is aiming to redefine the way financial advice and support is delivered to clients, wherever in the world they may be living.”