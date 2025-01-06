Industry stalwart joins Protection Guru to increase adviser technical training and support

Protection Guru, the specialist technical information and product research service for financial advisers is delighted to announce Jason Coleman, one of the most respected protection trainers and technicians in the industry is to join the business as part of an initiative to considerably increase Protection Guru’s technical training and support capabilities.

With experience in previous positions at Guardian, Phoenix, Capita Life & Pensions, Resolution plc, and Britannic Assurance, Coleman takes up his role as a Training and Research Manager from Tuesday 7th January and will be responsible for a significant increase in the level of technical output from Protection Guru as well as a series of new training initiatives.

These will include helping protection advisers’ obligations under the FCA Consumer Duty requirement to complement the Protection Guru Pro system, the only system capable of providing comprehensive integrated analysis of quality and price to assess value across all protection products, not just critical illness.

Announcing the move, Protection Guru founder Ian McKenna said:

“2024 was a transitional year for Protection Guru and I’m delighted to start the New Year bringing on board such a popular and respected industry specialist to help us with a mission to grow the protection market.”

Commenting on his move, Jason Coleman said:

“I’m hugely excited to be joining Protection Guru as Training and Research Manager, an opportunity I’ve coveted for a while.

“I’m delighted to have the chance to continue sharing my enthusiasm for all things protection, and to help the adviser community to add real value to their conversations with consumers, as part of a team with an outstanding reputation for the granular level of detail that advisers need to provide the best possible recommendations.

“This is more important than ever given the FCA’s Consumer Duty requirement that advisers consider value across all protection products.”

Further information on additional Protection Guru initiatives for 2025 will be communicated in the coming weeks.