Interbridge Mortgages announces trio of key milestones

After just three months of lending, Interbridge Mortgages has announced a trio of key milestones through its broker partners: over £60 million of lending, support for over 1,000 customers, and a 4.8 rating on Trustpilot.

These accomplishments reflect an exceptional performance that has exceeded initial expectations in the highly competitive second charge mortgage market.

Interbridge Mortgages entered the UK lending arena in May 2024, offering second charge mortgages across England, Scotland, and Wales through a panel of specialist broker partners. The second charge specialist’s market-leading technology enables a seamless, paperless application process, supported by expert underwriting. This combination ensures a consistently best-in-class service.

With management and operational teams comprised of seasoned professionals from the UK second charge mortgage market, Interbridge Mortgages provides a smooth, reliable experience with less friction and more certainty.

Jonny Jones, CEO at Interbridge Mortgages, commented:

“Achieving these significant milestones after just three months of lending is a testament to the quality of our team, our broker partners and their swift, dynamic approach in rolling out our products.

“We recognise that Trustpilot reviews reflect not only on our performance but also on our brokers, and the overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding our efficiency, friendliness, and flexibility speaks volumes.

“As I reflect on our time since launch I do so with pride and excitement. This is just the beginning of our journey at Interbridge as we aim to grow the market by shining a light on how second charge can often be the best outcome for a customer.”