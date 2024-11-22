KSEYE launches seasonal offer with reduced rates across bridging range

Experienced bridging lender, KSEYE, has launched a seasonal special offer with reduced rates across its bespoke and Lite bridging products until the end of the festive period.

KSEYE’s flagship bespoke bridging range is now available at lower rates across every LTV banding for residential, mixed-use and commercial properties. The highlight of this is KSEYE’s bespoke/complex residential bridging up to 75% LTV, which is available from 0.99% for the duration of the offer.

The lender has also included its recently released Lite bridging range in the promotion, with its headline Resi-Lite rate of 0.74% now available at a higher LTV of 65%. As part of the promotion, the Mixed Use-Lite product is now available from 0.99% at 70% LTV. KSEYE’s Lite products are now also available for properties in major UK cities, alongside London and home counties.

Nikes Khagram, Director at KSEYE, discussed this limited-time promotion:

“As the bridging market starts to speed up again, with an increasing volume of enquiries – and, to celebrate our success in 2024, we want to end the year with a bang! This time-limited offer is our way of saying thank you to the brokers we’ve worked with throughout the year, as well as offering more brokers an opportunity to experience KSEYE’s approach to lending. We have ambitious targets for 2025 and we look forward to more product developments in the months ahead.”