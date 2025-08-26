LMS joins The Conveyancing Association as Affiliate member

The Conveyancing Association (CA), the leading representative body for the conveyancing industry, has today (26th August 2025) welcomed LMS – the conveyancing technology platform – as its newest Affiliate member.

With over 30 years of experience, LMS has grown from its original role of connecting lenders and law firms into a fully-digitised, connected ecosystem that underpins the home-buying and selling journey for lenders, conveyancers, brokers, estate agents, and their clients.

Working with a network of over 4,000 law firms, LMS is focused on technology-driven efficiency, accessibility, and collaboration.

LMS works with some of the UK’s largest lenders and conveyancing firms, delivering services and technology focused on improving security, transparency, and speed across the property transaction. Its solutions include:

LMS Panel Link – streamlines lender panel management through a centralised platform to improve efficiency, ensure compliance, and provides visibility for all stakeholders.

LMS Select – matches introducers with the right law firm for their customers using a journey that prioritises transparency, choice, and service quality.

LMS Remortgage – delivers a fast, digital remortgage experience, combining automation with real-time updates to increase certainty, and enhance customer satisfaction.

Confirmly – confirming law firms’ bank account details instantly to protect against fraud.

Last year LMS launched the National Property Transaction Network (NPTN). This industry-led initiative brings together key stakeholders across the property sector to develop and adopt interoperable technology standards.

As Affiliate members of the CA, LMS receive a range of benefits and opportunities including the use of CA branding, attendance and networking at member and online meetings, access to member firms, advertising and more. As a result of the membership, LMS will also be attending next year’s CA Annual Conference & Dinner, which will be taking place at The Belfry in February 2026.

For full information on becoming a CA Affiliate member, or a conveyancing legal member firm, please visit: www.conveyancingassociation.org.uk

Nick Chadbourne, CEO at LMS, said:

“We’ve worked closely with The Conveyancing Association for many years, so it’s great to now formalise that relationship by becoming an official Affiliate member. The CA’s commitment to collaboration and innovation across the sector aligns perfectly with our own values at LMS, and we’re looking forward to continuing that work together to drive meaningful change for the industry.”

Nicky Heathcote, Non-Executive Chair of The Conveyancing Association, commented:

“We are thrilled to welcome LMS into the CA as our newest Affiliate members. Their heritage and expertise, combined with their commitment to embracing innovation and building meaningful partnerships across the market, will be of huge value to our members. LMS has played a pivotal role in shaping the way lenders and conveyancers work together, and their ongoing investment in technology and connectivity aligns closely with the CA’s vision for the future of conveyancing.”