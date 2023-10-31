Annual Reports

Managed Portfolio Services (MPS) | Annual Report 2023/24

We are delighted to announce that our comprehensive annual Managed Portfolio Services (MPS) report is now available for financial advisers.

This report is the fourth in the series of reports revisiting the world of Managed Portfolio Services and looks to provide advisers with sufficient knowledge and confidence to investigate the whole market of fund managers providing Managed Portfolio Services.

Researched and written by leading Compliance Consultant Tony Catt, this report provides the widest single-source publication on MPS research in the sector.

 
 

Fund managers have been given the opportunity to provide information about their range of funds and some background information regarding their investment styles and philosophies.

Submit your details below to access a complimentary digital edition of our leading market compendium for 2023/24.

