Mansfield BS announces partnership with TCS

Mansfield Building Society has signed an agreement with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to transform its core banking system and front-end digital platforms.

The Society has selected the TCS ‘BaNCS’ platform to underpin its online proposition with the eventual launch of a fully digitised mobile app set to complement the organisation’s established distribution channels, which remain an integral part of its future plans.

Alongside TCS BaNCS, TCS ‘Digital Home Lending’ will take the Society’s end-to-end mortgage journey to the next level, helping to transform everything from the user experience and process efficiency through to offer production, completion, payments, and everything in between.

The partnership with TCS marks a significant milestone in the Society’s wider transformation programme which will see a step-change in the organisation’s underlying proposition – using technology to support its ambitious growth plans without compromising its personal approach.

Paul Wheeler, Chief Executive at The Mansfield was keen to emphasise:

“At The Mansfield, we pride ourselves on our personal approach and mutual ethos. We needed a partner that had the scale to support our ambitious growth plans; the technology to support our digital transition; and equally importantly, an organisation that shared our core values that we could work in partnership with over the long-term. Along with their CV and technical credentials, TCS are a perfect cultural fit.

It’s an exciting prospect and we would love to deliver this programme overnight but we’re mindful that this is a large, complex project. We need to make sure we take our Members, colleagues and other stakeholders on this journey with us, so we’ll be delivering enhancements in phases over the next couple of years. These phased improvements will ensure that we deliver change at pace and in a controlled way, whilst maintaining the service that people know, love and rely upon.”

Amit Kapur, Head of UK & Ireland, TCS said:

“Our tech-enabled solutions will make it easier for both customers and mortgage intermediaries to deal with Mansfield Building Society. This partnership strengthens our presence in the building societies sector and reinforces our strong track record of providing transformative solutions to credit unions and other organisations across the UK.”