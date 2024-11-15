Mansion House Reforms have the potential to re-engage inactive workers and drive growth – but only if employee benefits are tailored and flexible

By Mark Jones, Reward and Benefit Partner at Isio

Attracting inactive workers back into the workforce requires a strategic approach to benefits that aligns with both needs and expectations. Our research highlights that flexibility and tailored support are key drivers for re-engagement.

By offering hybrid and flexible working options, employers can create an environment that appeals to those who have been out of the workforce, whether due to caregiving responsibilities, health issues, or other personal reasons.

Beyond flexibility, we need to make sure we’re improving overall employee value proposition. This includes providing access to training and development programs that help individuals upskill and reskill, making the transition back to work smoother and more appealing. Offering comprehensive wellness programs that address both physical and mental health can also help boost employee satisfaction and retention.

Employers must recognise that traditional benefits alone are not enough. By embracing a holistic approach that includes flexibility, support, and development opportunities, businesses can not only attract inactive workers but also foster a more engaged and productive workforce. This approach will not only help position companies to thrive in a competitive job market but help the Government with its mission to get inactive workers back into the workforce to support long-term economic growth.