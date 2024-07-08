M&G announces fixed income fund management changes 

M&G today announced forthcoming changes to the management responsibilities of the firm’s Global Macro Bond strategy, with Eva Sun-Wai and Rob Burrows becoming co-lead managers.

The changes will take effect from 1 August 2024 and are part of the firm’s succession plans following the announcement that incumbent co-manager Jim Leaviss is to leave M&G to pursue personal interests in academia.

Eva Sun-Wai, has been co-manager of the strategy since January 2021, alongside Jim, and is also the lead manager of the Global Government Bond strategy, having joined the firm in 2018. Rob Burrows is a fund manager specialising in Government bond and macro fixed income mandates and joined M&G in 2007.

This flexible global bond strategy aims to provide a combination of capital growth and income by investing at least 80% of its assets in bonds issued by governments and companies from anywhere in the world, including emerging markets. The selection of bonds as well as exposure to markets and currencies are based on in-depth analysis of individual bond issuers, combined with an assessment of global, regional, and country-specific macroeconomic factors.

Alex Matcham, Head of UK Wholesale Distribution, M&G Investments, says: “Jim launched this fund in 1999 and over its almost 25-year history, he has delivered investors with excellent returns in this dynamic strategy, whilst the bond markets themselves have evolved and the universe has grown. It is testament to Jim and our culture of talent development within M&G that we are able to transition the management responsibilities to Eva and Rob, who will be supported by the broader team of investment professionals who have so consistently delivered outstanding performance for our clients over many years.”

The Global Macro Bond strategy aims to provide a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income) net of the Ongoing Charge Figure, than the average return of the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index Unhedged USD over any five-year period.