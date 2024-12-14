Millennials drive £56.8 billion festive revenue slump by switching off from work more than any other generation

With the busy festive season in full swing, new research has revealed that almost half (46.1%) of millennials switch off from work early, potentially resulting in a £53.8 billion revenue shortfall for businesses.

The sales engagement experts at Sopro surveyed 2,000 UK workers and found that December 17th is when employees typically begin winding down, reducing productivity in the lead-up to Christmas.

Millennials are the first generation to switch off ahead of Christmas

The survey revealed that millennials are the generation that switches off earliestin the lead-up to Christmas, averaging the 16th of December. Almost half (46.1%) of millennials switch off by engaging in non-work-related activities during work hours and are twice as likely to shelve work for the new year than Gen Z employees.

However, Gen Z is the second generation to switch off before Christmas, just one day later, on average, on the 17th of December. This is unsurprising given that half (50%) of Gen Z workers feel burnt out at work, according to research.1 This is also the generation that’s most likely to avoid significant or complex tasks in the run-up to Christmas, with nearly half (45.1%) admitting to this behaviour.

Gen X workers’ average switch-off date is the 18th of December. Over a third (33.9%) of workers aged 45-54 avoid big or complex tasks just before Christmas, compared to a quarter (25.3%) of Boomers.

The UK regions where workers switch off the earliest

Workers in the South West of England are the first to switch off out of the entire UK workforce, around the 15th of December. This means that businesses in this region could be missing out on revenue more than any other part of the country.

Central, South East, and Northern England, Northern Ireland, and Wales all follow, averaging between the 16-17th of December. Scotland has been revealed as the hardest-working UK region, with employees there switching off latest, on the 18th of December.

Steve Harlow, Chief Sales Officer at Sopro, offers his advice on avoiding the ‘December dip’ and keeping leads warm into the new year:

“While the festive season is a time of celebration, it’s vital for businesses to maintain their productivity levels right up until the Christmas closure period to ensure they remain profitable and competitive. With many workers starting to switch off ahead of this date, it can be challenging for companies to generate enough new business leads, which can result in a slump in sales – commonly known in the industry as the ‘December dip’.

“Luckily, you can combat this dip by keeping the momentum going with your prospecting. Just because sales are slowing down doesn’t mean you should too. While some businesses may have gone over their budgets, others might want to spend their surplus before the year ends. This makes December the perfect time for upselling.

“Plenty of businesses also plan their strategies for the new year in December, so it could be the perfect opportunity to get on their radar. You could offer incentives like discounts or make your offer time-sensitive to encourage hesitant customers. Incentives will keep you in a customer’s mind, helping to keep leads warm into the new year.

“As the December dip often means fewer leads on the horizon, it’s wise to focus on the ones that are most likely to convert. Assess the quality of your leads and score them on their purchase intent and potential value to your business. This will help you prioritise leads and bolster sales to offset the festive slump.”