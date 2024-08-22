Molo announces new buy-to-let rates starting at 4.15%

Molo Finance, the UK’s first fully digital mortgage lending platform, is pleased to announce significant rate reductions across its buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage range.

These changes offer landlords more competitive options whether they are starting, expanding, or enhancing their property portfolio funding.

Following a recent rate cut in July, Molo has further reduced rates for UK residents to include two-year fixed buy-to-let mortgages starting from 4.15% for individual and limited company borrowers at a 75% loan-to-value (LTV), while five-year fixed rates now begin at 4.79%.

Specialist property products have also seen rate reductions, with two-year fixed rates starting at 4.30% and five-year fixed rates at 4.94%. This applies to portfolio landlords BTL (PBTL), houses of multiple occupation (HMO), multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs), holiday lets, and new-build properties.Expats can also take advantage of the reduced rates, with two-year and five-year fixed rate products now available from 5.94% for capital and interest mortgages.

The one-year fixed remains at 4.99% whilst tracker rates remain unchanged – all at 70% LTV.Molo has also reduced rates on the five-year fixed product for non-UK residents, now starting at 7.54% for capital and interest mortgages. Tracker rates remain consistent, with two-year trackers beginning at 8.39% and five-year trackers at 8.59%, both at a 70% LTV.

Molo’s full range of mortgage products is accessible in our UK Resident, Expat, and non-UK Resident product guides.

Commenting on the pricing, Molo’s Distribution Director, Martin Sims, adds, “Our intermediary partners demand consistently competitive rates. These products continue to support brokers whilst they, in turn, provide their clients with compelling funding solutions.”