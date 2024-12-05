Mortgage & Property Investment Magazine | Issue 13 | Dec/Jan 2025

Countdown to Christmas

Welcome to 2025’s final edition of Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine that brings to a close a year full of ups, downs, disappointment and optimism as well as every other emotion in between.

Over the last 12 months, brokers and advisers have had to navigate interest-rate fluctuation, mortgage-approvals falling, the end of 14 years of Conservative government and the introduction of Labour as well as Reeves Autumn budget. It is fair to say many of you will be needing the festive break!

Before we get there though, we’re excited to bring you one last 2024 issue of Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine packed with insights, strategies, and thought leadership to help you navigate the ever-changing world of mortgages and property. December is often a time for reflection and forward planning, and this month’s magazine is designed to equip you with the knowledge you need to start the new year on the right foot.

In this month’s issue…

In this festive edition of the magazine, mortgage and property experts review the challenges of Reeves’ Autumn budget, the changes to agricultural property relief (APR) and business property relief (BPR) in regard to IHT, and finally there’s an exclusive look into the work going on at Family Building Society.

First up, following the major shifts brought about by Labour’s budget back in October, financial advisers and property professionals are now needing to assess how these changes will reshape the market and influence future investments. In this article, a selection of industry experts have shared their thoughts on what the challenges and opportunities might look like as we move into the new year.

Following on from that, we then take a deeper dive into Reeves’ budget, specifically looking at the changes to BPR and APR in regard to IHT. Paul Johnston, Corporate Sales Director at Leaders Romans Group (LRG), explores how the changes will considerably impact the probate administration of asset-wealthy individuals.

Finally for this month’s magazine, and for this year, we have an exclusive interview with Sam Morrison, Business Development Manager at Family Building Society. The discussion explores just some of the reasons why the Society is standing out from the crowd when it comes to delivering innovative, flexible mortgage and savings products whilst always offering outstanding service.

Have a very merry Christmas

As you begin your festive plans, me and the team here wish you and your families a wonderful Christmas and offer you a stark reminder to rest and relax, and we’ll see you in the new year!

Alex Sullivan

Managing Partner,

Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine