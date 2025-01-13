Mortgage rate gap drops to lowest margin since 2023

Moneyfacts UK Mortgage Trends Treasury Report data reveals the rate gap between the average two- and five-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to its lowest margin in two years.

Average mortgage rates on the overall two- and five-year fixed rates fell by 0.04% and 0.03% to 5.48% and 5.25% respectively.

At the start of January 2024, the average five-year fixed rate was 5.55%; compared to the start of this month, the rate is now 0.30% lower at 5.25%. However, the average two-year fixed rate has dropped by 0.45% over the same period, down from 5.93% to 5.48%.

The average two-year fixed rate is 0.23% higher than the five-year equivalent but the gap is now at its lowest margin since January 2023 (0.16%). The two-year fixed rate has now been higher than the five-year equivalent since October 2022.

The average two-year tracker variable mortgage rate rose to 5.47%.

The average ‘revert to’ rate or Standard Variable Rate (SVR) fell to 7.81%. In comparison, the highest recorded was 8.19% during November and December 2023.

Product choice overall rose month-on-month, to 6,508 options. Product numbers are substantially higher than a year ago (5,899).

The average shelf-life of a mortgage product stands at 21 days, as it was a month prior.

Mortgage market analysis Jan-23 Jan-24 Jul-24 Dec-24 Jan-25 Fixed and variable rate products Total product count – all LTVs 3,643 5,899 6,658 6,486 6,508 Product count – 95% LTV 132 270 361 365 366 Product count – 90% LTV 435 733 792 762 759 Product count – 60% LTV 484 682 741 778 780 All products Shelf-life (days) 15 21 30 21 21 All LTVs Average two-year fixed rate 5.79% 5.93% 5.95% 5.52% 5.48% Average five-year fixed rate 5.63% 5.55% 5.53% 5.28% 5.25% 95% LTV Average two-year fixed rate 6.13% 6.21% 6.26% 5.92% 5.86% Average five-year fixed rate 5.82% 5.62% 5.78% 5.53% 5.47% 90% LTV Average two-year fixed rate 5.89% 5.94% 6.18% 5.80% 5.75% Average five-year fixed rate 5.59% 5.65% 5.64% 5.40% 5.36% 60% LTV Average two-year fixed rate 5.39% 5.41% 5.45% 5.04% 4.96% Average five-year fixed rate 5.33% 5.06% 5.06% 4.86% 4.79% All LTVs Standard Variable Rate (SVR) 6.64% 8.18% 8.17% 7.85% 7.81% All LTVs Average two-year tracker rate 4.48% 6.15% 5.94% 5.46% 5.47% Data shown is as at the first available day of the month, unless stated otherwise. Source: Moneyfacts Treasury Reports

Rachel Springall, Finance Expert at Moneyfacts, said:

“Borrowers who prefer to lock into a shorter-term mortgage may be pleased to see that the rate gap between the average two- and five-year fixed mortgage has dropped to its lowest margin in two years (January 2023). However, it remains the case that the average five-year mortgage rate is lower than its two-year counterpart, which may be more enticing for those who want peace of mind for longer when it comes to their monthly mortgage repayments. There was a mix of rises and falls during 2024 and it will be hard to predict where interest rates might go this year, particularly should stubborn inflation persist. However, there were big expectations for fixed mortgage rates to fall, but this could take longer should the markets be unsettled and if swap rates start to rise. Lenders may be cautious in their rate setting but they need to make efforts to entice new business and act quickly if there is volatility on future rate expectations. There are millions of borrowers due to come off fixed deals, so remortgage activity will be booming in 2025.

“Mortgage activity remained calm during December as the average shelf-life remained at 21 days. Despite the calm, fixed rates did see marginal cuts across most loan-to-value brackets and there was a slight rise to product choice. Stability in choice is good news to borrowers who may be concerned about product availability as we enter 2025. Indeed, the turmoil of the 2022 fiscal announcement saw an unprecedented amount of mortgage deals pulled from the market. It is hoped that there will not be a repeat of such upheaval in choice; it is much more likely to expect rates to fluctuate rather than mass product withdrawals. Therefore, it’s wise for borrowers to not delay refinancing their deal, as falling onto a revert rate would be costly. Those coming off the average five-year fixed deal from January 2020 would have been charged 2.74%, but the average Standard Variable Rate (SVR) is now 7.81%, more than 5% higher.”