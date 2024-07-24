M&P Podcast #9: The role of building societies in the specialist lending market

On today’s episode of IFA Talk, we bring you a mortgage and property special with a focus on the role of building societies in the specialist lender market and the mortgage market in general.

To help us through this discussion, our guest this week is Laura Sneddon, Head of Mortgage Sales and Distribution at Hinckley and Rugby Building Society. Laura discusses the role and popularity of income and credit flex products, the confusion around what a specialist lender actually is as well as the re-branding on Hinckley & Rugby in order to combat the issue.

During the conversation, Laura does a brilliant job of succinctly defining the role of specialist lenders whilst also quashing the myths surrounding them. This made for an interesting discussion and one that is well worth a listen.

