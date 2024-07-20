Nationwide boosts student account with £100 cashback and year of Just Eat vouchers

Nationwide’s FlexStudent current account is offering £100 cashback and 12 months of Just Eat vouchers worth £120 – providing £220 of incentives to students in their first year of university.

The account continues to offer an interest-free and fee-free arranged overdraft of up to £3,000 by the third year in addition to commission-free purchases and cash withdrawals abroad.

To get the £100 cashback and £10 monthly Just Eat vouchers, students must apply for a FlexStudent account from 16 July and deposit £500 by 13 December 2024 and meet all eligibility criteria.

FlexStudent breakdown for 2024:

Cashback : Students will receive £100 into their FlexStudent account within 14 calendar days of crediting £500 to their account – the first instalment of their student loan, for example. This must be between 16 July and 13 December 2024.

: Students will receive £100 into their FlexStudent account within 14 calendar days of crediting £500 to their account – the first instalment of their student loan, for example. This must be between 16 July and 13 December 2024. Just Eat: Eligible account openings will receive a £10 voucher code every month for the first 12 months. These can be used online. Access to vouchers will be provided within 14 days of the student becoming eligible.

Eligible account openings will receive a £10 voucher code every month for the first 12 months. These can be used online. Access to vouchers will be provided within 14 days of the student becoming eligible. Arranged overdraft : Access to an interest-free, fee-free, flexible overdraft throughout a student’s studies (subject to status), where they can set borrowing limits. Students can request up to a maximum of £1,000 in the first year, up to £2,000 in their second year and a maximum of £3,000 in year three. They’ll need to pay in at least £500 each term, keep up with any bill payments and stay within their arranged overdraft limit.

: Access to an interest-free, fee-free, flexible overdraft throughout a student’s studies (subject to status), where they can set borrowing limits. Students can request up to a maximum of £1,000 in the first year, up to £2,000 in their second year and a maximum of £3,000 in year three. They’ll need to pay in at least £500 each term, keep up with any bill payments and stay within their arranged overdraft limit. Commission-free purchases and cash withdrawals abroad: FlexStudent account holders will not pay any fees for using their card abroad for making purchases or withdrawing cash, giving them peace of mind when travelling.

FlexStudent account holders will not pay any fees for using their card abroad for making purchases or withdrawing cash, giving them peace of mind when travelling. Access to the FlexGraduate current account: Those with a FlexStudent account will have exclusive access to FlexGraduate – a post-university current account with an interest-free, fee-free arranged overdraft designed to help students find their feet after university, allowing them time to pay off their overdraft once their course has finished.

Nationwide won Best Student Account Provider of the Year at the Moneyfacts Consumer Award 2024.

Tom Riley, Director of Retail Products at Nationwide Building Society, said: “We think your student bank account should help you live your best life at university and we hope our cashback offer and Just Eat collaboration helps make their first year that little bit easier. Combined with the interest-free, fee-free arranged overdraft and commission-free usage abroad, we’re doing what we can to help make university life as simple and fun as possible.”