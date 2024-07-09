Nearly two-thirds of working retirees at risk of falling into a tax trap

More than a quarter (26%) of over 55s are, or plan, to ‘unretire’ and do paid work in retirement

However, nearly two-thirds (63%) of these haven’t checked the potential tax implications of doing so, and could risk falling into a ‘tax trap’

Worryingly, three-fifths (60%) of ‘unretirees’ aren’t seeking financial advice for their retirement

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of UK over 55s who are working, or plan to work, in their retirement haven’t checked if they could be paying higher tax bills by doing so, according to new research commissioned by Wesleyan Financial Services.

‘Unretiring’ is where an individual continues to work in some capacity after ‘retiring’. Wesleyan’s survey shows that more than a quarter (26%) of over 55s are ‘unretiring’ – doing, or planning to do, some form of paid work while in retirement.

However, it highlights that these individuals are potentially overlooking the tax implications of this decision, and could be falling into a ‘tax trap’.

Concerningly, three fifths (60%) of over 55s who are or plan to work in retirement say they have no plans to seek retirement advice.

Linda Wallace, Managing Director of Wesleyan Financial Services explains: “The traditional goals of ‘retire and stop’ are changing. ‘Unretiring’ is no longer a trend but a permanent feature of society and it can offer hugely positive opportunities for people later in life. But before making any decisions about whether to unretire, bear in mind that working in retirement also comes with tax implications.

“If you are already taking money out of your retirement savings through an annuity or drawdown or are receiving the state pension, any extra income will boost your earnings and potentially add to your tax bill if the amount is above the personal tax threshold, which is currently £12,570. Combining salary with pension income could also push you into a higher tax bracket, increasing your tax liability. Note, tax treatment depends on everyone’s individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.

“Also, if you want to continue to boost your pension contributions by returning to work, you may be limited in how much you can pay in, tax efficiently. Pensions and investments are complicated areas to understand and going back to work could make matters even more complex. To avoid falling foul make sure you’re well-informed and seek advice.”

The survey found that the reasons behind ‘unretiring’ can have nothing to do with money.

Although more than a fifth (22%) of those who had retired and who were working, or planned to work, said they were doing so to generate additional income for luxuries like travel and home renovations, a similar proportion (19%) said it was to keep their brain active, while just over one in ten (13%) said they wanted to give themselves a better sense of purpose.

Meanwhile, more than a third (36%) of those who were yet to retire, but who wanted to keep working said it was because they thought they’d miss social interaction.

Wesleyan’s research also highlighted that working in retirement doesn’t always mean returning to a previous career or work arrangement – 43% of ‘unretiring’ over 55s who were already retired said they had, or planned to, change their profession.

Ten tips to avoid the ‘tax trap’