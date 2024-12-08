New data reveals the UK’s top 10 areas for planning permission approval rates

Analysing factors such as planning permission approval rate, tradespeople reviews, the number of hardware stores and more, Flooring Hut has revealed the UK’s leading destinations to carry out home renovation projects in 2024.

Preston takes the crown as the UK’s best location for home renovations in 2024

Preston also leads as the location with the highest planning permission approval rate in the UK – with 96% of applications being approved

Experts share top tips for renovating your home and the mistakes to avoid that could cost you thousands

Home renovation is booming across the UK. From simple DIY upgrades to full-scale remodels, the home improvement market has soared to over £14 billion in value, with the hashtag #UKHomeRenovation featuring over 28 million posts on TikTok.

As more people seek to update their spaces, which areas are emerging as the UK’s top locations for renovations in 2024?

New research from Flooring Hut, who specialise in wood flooring has analysed over 30 UK towns and cities, considering factors like planning permission approval rate, tradespeople reviews, the number of hardware stores per 10,000 people, monthly renovation search demand, and the availability of waste disposal services.

Preston is named the best UK city to renovate a property

Rank Location Planning permission approval rate (%) Trades – people reviews/10 Hardware stores (per 10k people) Average renovation searches (per 10k people) Waste disposal services (per 10k people) Home improvement score/10 1 Preston 96 9.85 8.30 54 28.40 7.52 2 Portsmouth 90 9.88 12.49 67 11.05 6.94 3 Manchester 90 9.85 9.61 96 8.72 6.60 4 Brighton 89 9.89 12.63 54 6.50 6.48 5 Wolverhampton 93 9.86 7.96 72 7.21 6.15 6 Nottingham 93 9.79 8.65 53 7.11 5.59 7 Swindon 88 9.86 6.94 50 9.92 5.52 8 Plymouth 94 9.82 6.15 61 5.76 5.46 9 Oldham 88 9.84 6.75 55 8.01 5.31 10 Southampton 86 9.88 6.30 44 8.15 5.20

Preston ranks as the UK’s best location for home renovations in 2024. With an overall score of 7.52 out of 10, Preston residents experience a high planning permission approval rate of 96%, making it an ideal spot for those looking to carry out significant renovation projects. Additionally, Preston boasts an array of hardware stores, with 8.3 stores per 10,000 people.

Next on the list is Portsmouth, which ranks second with an overall score of 6.94 out of 10. It stands out for its volume of hardware stores – 12.49 per 10,000 people – offering residents easy access to supplies for any renovation project.

Manchester secures its place as the third-best location for home renovations, with an overall score of 6.60 out of 10. The city excels in terms of tradesperson quality, with an outstanding review score of 9.85/10.

Preston, Plymouth, Nottingham, and Wolverhampton are the top areas for planning permission approval rates

Rank Location Planning permission approval rate (%) 1 Preston 96 2 Plymouth 94 3 Nottingham 93 Wolverhampton 93 5 Newcastle upon Tyne 92 6 Kingston upon Hull 91 7 Manchester 90 Portsmouth 90 9 Brighton 89 Reading 89 10 Sheffield 88 Swindon 88 Oldham 88

Preston takes the top spot again, this time as the UK area most likely to approve home renovation plans, boasting a planning permission approval rate of 96%. This makes it an ideal location for homeowners eager to undertake significant upgrades without the worry of rejected applications.

Plymouth follows closely in second place, with a strong approval rate of 94%. Nottingham and Wolverhampton are tied for third, each securing a 93% approval rate. Newcastle upon Tyne rounds out the top five with an impressive 92% approval rate, showing a welcoming attitude toward home improvements.

Paul Brewster, CEO of Flooring Hut warns renovators of 5 common flooring mistakes that could cost thousands to fix

“Among the various aspects of home renovations, flooring can be particularly challenging to get right. The complexity of selecting, installing, and maintaining flooring often requires a keen eye for detail and expertise. Mistakes in flooring installation can lead to significant issues, both aesthetically and functionally. Five common mistakes to be aware of include:

1. Incorrect subfloor preparation: “Failing to properly prepare the subfloor can lead to uneven surfaces and premature wear. Ensure the subfloor is clean, dry, and level before installing new flooring. This step is crucial for a smooth and durable finish. Neglecting this could result in repair costs exceeding £2,000.”

2. Ignoring acclimation: “Many types of flooring need to acclimate to the room’s temperature and humidity before installation. Whether it is luxury vinyl or wooden flooring, Follow manufacturer guidelines for acclimation times; improper acclimation could devalue your home by up to £5,000 if the flooring needs replacement sooner than expected.”

3. Miscalculating material needs: “Buying too little or too much material can lead to delays or wasted resources. Measure your space carefully and account for any patterns or cuts required. It’s wise to purchase a little extra to cover any mistakes or future repairs. For more information, check out our guide on how to measure carpets.”

4. Failing to follow installation instructions: “Different flooring types have specific installation requirements. Not following these instructions can compromise the flooring’s performance and appearance. Always follow the manufacturer’s guidelines, and consider professional help if needed; overlooking these could lead to repairs costing £3,000 or more.”

5. Removing Original Flooring Features: “Many homeowners may be tempted to pull up original flooring in favor of cheaper alternatives, but this can devalue your home. Original features not only add character but also significant value. Trends on TikTok have highlighted the importance of preserving such elements, which can appreciate your property by up to 20%.”

