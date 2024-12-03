OMS enhances payment flexibility with Lopay

OMS has announced a new integration with Lopay which offers access to a low-fee payment solution that enhances payment flexibility and provides greater financial control for intermediary firms.

Lopay’s innovative system enables firms to accept card payments, including Apple Pay and other digital wallets, while providing instant access to funds and eliminating the delays typically associated with bank transfers. This feature is particularly appealing to firms targeting a younger, tech-savvy audience that values speed and convenience in their financial dealings.

With its low-fee structure, Lopay allows firms to retain more of their revenue, improving profitability and reducing operational expenses.

Since its launch in January 2022, Lopay has been recognised for empowering small businesses—from taxi drivers to market traders—by providing a simple, cost-effective way to control their earnings.

OMS is the only end-to-end platform which covers such a wide range of product areas including residential, buy-to-let, second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance, and protection. It is integrated with market-leading providers – Ignite, Submissions Brain, The Source, Twenty7Tec, iPipeline, Hometrack, Experian, Equifax, Uinsure, Air Sourcing and Knowledge Bank – to provide users with best in class for product sourcing, protection sourcing and criteria searching.

Neal Jannels, Managing Director of One Mortgage System (OMS), commented:

“By integrating with OMS, Lopay now brings its award-winning solution to the mortgage intermediary sector. This partnership will provide brokers with an efficient tool to manage cash flow, lower costs, and better meet their clients’ needs. We expect this to be a highly popular addition to our platform.”

To register for a free trial, brokers should visit www.onemortgagesystem.co.uk