OMS integrates Experian Mortgage Passport, enhancing affordability assessments 

OMS, the cutting edge technology platform for intermediaries, has today announced an expanded partnership with Experian. Lenders and brokers will now to be able access a multitude of Experian’s Mortgage Passport services, including reference data and identify services, which will drive automation and operational efficiencies as well as a better service to their clients.

Building on OMS’s existing suite of Experian data solutions, these additional integrations will revolutionise the on-boarding process for mortgage brokers by assessing affordability based on real data rather than estimates. By simplifying client assessments and expediting decision-making through enhanced data accuracy and efficiency, this will slash administrative burdens, allowing brokers to focus on delivering a more personalised and dependable service , benefiting both brokers and their customers.

Ultimately, these updated services and an additional document ID functionality will add to the comprehensive automated application and approval journey. It will also enable customers to consent and share their information securely and easily with that data then analysed within seconds.

Neal Jannels, Managing Director of One Mortgage System (OMS), commented:

“We have a strong ongoing relationship with Experian and its use of modern technological infrastructure, advanced analytics and machine-learning models will remain key in helping our platform to identify and authenticate counterparties, ensure transactions are legitimate and prevent any signs of fraudulent activity.

“This enhancement is designed to meet all users’ end-to-end identity and verification requirements while also reducing an array of time-consuming administrative burdens. A combination which offers users with additional security and frees up more time for advisers to do what they do best – engaging with their clients and growing their business.”

Paul Speirs, Experian UK&I’s Managing Director for Consumer Information Services added:

“Through data and technology, our goal is to provide a quicker, seamless and more convenient digital experience for both our partners and ultimately consumers.

“We have partnered with OMS for a number of years and we are working together to ensure that lenders and intermediaries can focus on the right things and make better-informed decisions for their clients looking to buy a home.”

OMS is the only end-to-end platform which covers a wide range of product areas including residential, buy-to-let, second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance, and protection to provide users with best in class for product sourcing, protection sourcing and criteria searching.

To register for the OMS platform, brokers should visit www.onemortgage.co.uk