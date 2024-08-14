OMS reports record-breaking month for applications and completions in July

OMS, the technology-led single-input enquiry to completion processing platform for intermediaries, has announced a record month for both applications and completions submitted via its CRM system.

In July 2024, the OMS platform facilitated nearly £1.5bn worth of applications and almost £600m worth of completions across all market sectors. This impressive performance represents a 180% year-on-year increase in applications and a 130% rise in completions compared to July 2023.

Furthermore, OMS is well on track to far exceed its 2024 projections, having reported a considerable 132% growth in application levels year-to-date and a sizable 145% increase in completion levels.

This exceptional performance positions OMS as the chosen tech provider for a growing proportion of intermediary firms, from the largest independent brokerages, mortgage networks and clubs to the highest profile specialist distributors.

OMS is the only end-to-end platform which covers a wide range of lending product areas including residential, buy-to-let, second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance, and protection providing users with best in class for product, protection and GI sourcing and criteria searching.

OMS is certified to ISO 27001 standard, underscoring their commitment to making information security their top priority. This prestigious certification not only highlights OMS as a leading CRM platform in the mortgage industry but also provides additional peace of mind to their users and these volumes demonstrate the significant part OMS plays in the mortgage process.

Neal Jannels, Managing Director of One Mortgage System (OMS), commented:

“A record-breaking July, along with unprecedented growth in both applications and completions across all market sectors, reflects the significant progress we have made as a business over the past 12 months. This achievement also highlights our ongoing commitment to delivering greater efficiencies and exceptional value to our users and strategic partners.

“Our continued success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. As we look ahead, we are excited to build on this momentum and continue evolving our offerings to ensure we deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower our users to achieve all their business goals.”

