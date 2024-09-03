Platform Research Report 2024

Kim Pattison

·

We are delighted to present the latest in our Annual Report Series, the Platform Research Report 2024.

Intermediary investment platforms are increasingly shaping the investment landscape by providing streamlined access to a variety of investment products and managing investments online.

These platforms are essential for both retail investors and financial advisers, facilitating a more efficient and transparent investment process.

Researched and written by leading Compliance Consultant Tony Catt, this report provides a depth of information that advisory firms can use as the basis of their whole of market due diligence for their Centralised Investment Propositions. 

 
 

Submit your details below to access a complimentary digital edition of our leading market compendium for 2024:

If you experience any technical difficulties accessing the content or if you have any queries, please contact kim.pattison@ifamagazine.com

