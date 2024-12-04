Podcast #100: Women and financial advice – are advisers missing a trick? With Philip Wickenden and Gillian Hepburn 

In this episode of IFA Talk, we’re getting into a topic that’s been stirring up some serious conversation in the financial world – how well are advisers really connecting with their female clients? Jenny Hunter, our Senior Financial Journalist, and Editor Sue Whitbread dig into some eye-opening research called “Women and Financial Advice.”

We’re excited to have two fantastic guests joining us: Gillian Hepburn, Commercial Director at Benchmark, and Philip Wickenden, Founder and CEO of Ad Lucem, the company behind this research. They’re here to share some surprising findings and practical tips on how advisers can step up their game with female clients.

Given that women make up half the population, it’s time to rethink how financial advice is tailored to meet their needs. Whether you’re an adviser or make up another part of the team, this episode is packed with insights you won’t want to miss.

Tune in now for a fresh take on how advisers can better serve female clients – and maybe pick up a few tips for yourself along the way!

Check out the conversation below…

Listen on Spotify HERE

Listen on Apple Podcasts HERE