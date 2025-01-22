Podcast #104: Partnering for success – working with a strategic investment partner 

Brandon Russell

·

IFA Talk podcast

Featuring Brooks Macdonald’s Andrew Rockey and Tom Ball 

In today’s increasingly complex financial and regulatory landscape, having a strategic investment partner by your side can make all the difference. 

On this week’s IFA Talk podcast, Sue and Brandon sit down with Andrew Rockey, Head of Investment Solutions, and Tom Ball, Investment Solutions Director at Brooks Macdonald.

 
 

Together, they explore how advisers can navigate today’s challenges and uncover opportunities to deliver effective, client-focused investment solutions. 

This insightful conversation is packed with actionable takeaways, including a compelling case study that showcases how one advice firm transformed its approach – enhancing outcomes for both their clients and their business. 

Don’t miss out – listen now and discover how a strategic partnership could elevate your offering. 

Check out the conversation HERE  

 
 

Further information

Click here to find out more about how Brooks Macdonald Investment Solutions (BMIS) can help support you and your advice business.

Related Articles

Sign up to the IFA Newsletter

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts