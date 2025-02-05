Podcast #106: Investing in 2025 – What to look out for with Morningstar’s Chief Research and Investment Officer, Dan Kemp

This week, Jenny and Brandon are diving into what lies ahead for investing in 2025. After the rollercoaster of 2024, the year ahead might look calmer, but it’s still packed with important questions and opportunities for advisers and their clients.

We are joined this week by Dan Kemp, Chief Research and Investment Officer at Morningstar. Dan shares his invaluable insights into the key challenges and opportunities that 2025 is likely to bring. He explores whether US stocks will remain a stronghold after their stellar performance in 2024 or if better value can be found elsewhere. Is the US bubble about to burst? Dan gives us his opinions on that too!

The discussion also delves into the fundamentals of long-term portfolio building. How can advisers ensure portfolios stay aligned with client goals amidst changing economic conditions? To wrap things up, we discuss the influence of AI on investment strategies. From uncovering new opportunities to reshaping how portfolios are managed, AI is set to play a transformative role in 2025, as you would expect.

If you want even more detail than Dan could fit into the podcast (although he did an excellent job of cramming a lot in), you can follow this link to access Morningstar's full outlook for 2025!

