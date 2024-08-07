Podcast #88: Consumer Duty one year on – has it really been a game changer for advice firms?  With Matt Wood, MD at AMFA

As we look back on the first year of the FCA’s new Consumer Duty, we wanted to find out what it has actually meant for IFA and wealth management businesses in practice.

Questions like what does Consumer Duty look like for advisers now? What’s actually changed on the front line within advice businesses? Were advice firms really ‘already doing it’ as was often suggested? What about technology? How has that adapted? These were all on our mind.

This week’s podcast guest is Matt Wood is well placed to answer all these questions. Matt is MD at Asset Management Financial Advisers – AMFA, an advice firm with circa 2,400 clients and a 43 year history. Sue and Jenny’s conversation with Matt delves into lots of detail of how he and his team have transitioned the business, changing the shape of it. We’re sure it’ll resonate with our listeners who will identify with so many of Matt’s experiences.

Technology, triathlons and closing the advice gap

And then there’s technology. We were fascinated to hear how Matt is working with others on a really exciting project with the aim of closing the advice gap. We talk triathlons (yes, really) , apps, AI, as well as how and why closing the advice gap is so crucial for this profession if we are to positively influence people’s financial plans and their lives in the numbers needed to make a difference.

There’s a lot crammed into this conversation – we think you’ll like it. We certainly enjoyed recording it.

