One of the biggest ongoing problems facing our profession is closing the advice gap. Another thing right up there in terms of challenges for advisers is how to manage the needs of clients who may have lower levels of assets and who may not be viable as long term clients.

Why the future’s bright

Our guest on this week’s IFA Talk is Ruth Handcock, Chief Executive of Octopus Money – and someone who’s always been so passionate about the future of financial advice as she makes so clear in this conversation.

During her chat with Sue and Brandon, Ruth explains how by using a combination of coaches (aka humans!) and great tech, Ruth and her team at Octopus Money is now partnering with financial advice businesses to deliver practical and cost effective solutions to these big challenges.

If you’re an adviser who’s interested in the future of financial advice and in providing a trusted home for any of your clients for whom professional advice is simply not viable, this is a conversation that you’ll want to listen to.

Check out the conversation below…

