Premier Miton announces launch of Managed Portfolio Service

Premier Miton announces the launch of its Managed Portfolio Service in July 2024.

The Service will offer two actively managed portfolio ranges consisting of 4 portfolios in each – the Index range and the Blend range – and will utilise the proven investment approach of Premier Miton’s multi-manager team, headed by Ian Rees, which has a successful long term track record, spanning nearly three decades.

The multi-manager Premier Miton Liberation funds, managed by the team since 2012, will form a core part of each Blend portfolio, to provide access to more specialist investments not typically accessible on platforms or through an MPS. The actively managed Index portfolios will consist of index funds selected by the team using the same investment approach.

The portfolios are attractively priced, with target OCFs of 0.25% and 0.45% for the Index and Blend portfolios respectively. It is expected that the portfolios will be available across several investment platforms.

Jonathan Willcocks, Premier Miton’s Global Head of Distribution, commented: “We are seeing increasing demand from advisors for cost effective investment solutions that use the architecture of established investment platforms whilst tapping into the diversification benefits of multi-manager investing; we’ve combined the best of both worlds by providing access to our multi-manager team’s decades of investment experience and expertise, within an MPS framework.

We know that as well as generating good long term investment outcomes for clients, investment solutions need to offer good value too, which is why we have introduced target OCFs for each of the portfolio ranges. Clients therefore benefit from Premier Miton’s extensive experience in this field at cost-effective pricing points”