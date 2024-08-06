Primary Care Services Found Most-Wanted in Business Health Products

Healthcare intermediaries told Benenden Health that businesses are seeking primary care provisions over secondary procedures for their employees.

Affordable healthcare provider Benenden Health found that primary care services such as Digital GP and Mental Health Support are considered crucial benefits for corporate healthcare products, after surveying healthcare intermediaries across the UK.

Intermediaries ranked Medical Diagnostics (57%) as most attractive, followed by Digital GP (46%) and Mental Health Support (43%).

Benenden Health also asked intermediaries which benefits are considered ‘essential’ for employees, with Medical Diagnostics (91%) ranking first again, followed by Routine Surgery (83%) and Digital GP (74%). Comparatively, Optical (11%) and Dental (9%) services were considered ‘nice-to-haves’ by intermediaries.

These findings come after the low-cost healthcare provider reported a surge in requests for its core services from its membership last year. Its 24/7 GP Helpline service, which allows members to book a phone or video call with a GP for its monthly cost of £15.50 per person, was used over 51,000 times in 2023, an increase of 12.5% year-on-year. Its diagnostic services, that are available from day one of membership to corporate scheme members, were requested 89,548 times in 2023, seeing an increase of 61% year-on-year.

Benenden Health’s Chief Commercial Officer, Andy Wiggans says, “These findings clearly show that either, employers are becoming more aware of providing services that prevent health issues developing in the first place, or employees are starting to ask employers for them directly – or both!

“And so they should, with another piece of intermediary research from Zurich showing long-term work absences are expected to cost the economy £66.3 billion a year by 2030. Switching to a preventative health mindset will be fundamental for business’ retention, occupational health and employee engagement strategies.

“Benenden Health’s corporate healthcare product reflects this need well, with GP, mental health and physiotherapy support available from day one of membership for only £15.50 per employee per month.”

Michael Smith, Director at Sherwood Healthcare adds, “Even though in May 2024 the NHS delivered over 30 million General Practitioner (GP) appointments, 30% of patients had to wait more than eight days to see a GP, so it isn’t surprising to us to see primary care the top of our client’s priority list.

“We know that our clients value digital or face to face GP services for speedy advice and support at a time that works around their employees’ busy schedules. Convenient GP appointments are also crucial for early diagnosis, prevention of potentially serious issues and ultimately, better employee wellbeing and retention. Healthy employees are also more productive and engaged and easy access to care can be a crucial factor to maintain that.

“We expect to see this reliance on primary care continue until the NHS backlog is rectified, which will be a long while yet. In the meantime, access to private, timely primary care and preventative health advice is needed to support our public health service, and our businesses.”

