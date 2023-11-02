Register for the upcoming webinar: The benefits of MPS

Your webinar invitation

The benefits of MPS: Why you shouldn’t let your clients move to cash

Thursday 23rd November 10-11:30am

With such significant geopolitical and economic challenges facing investors today, many advisers’ clients are, understandably, concerned about the risks to the value of their portfolios.

Rather than going to cash or fixed interest, how can MPS help you and your clients to navigate such political and economic events? And when it comes to choosing an MPS, is there more to MPS than performance and cost? How do you choose which to recommend for your clients and how much do you allocate to each one?

In our upcoming webinar, which will be focused on helping advisers and paraplanners to manage the various challenges around MPS, our panel of experts will explore such questions and share their insight as well as giving practical help on how you can navigate crucial MPS decisions.

The webinar will be taking place on Thursday 23rd November and will be chaired by Chris Curtis, Community Development Manager at Asset Risk Consultants.

Chris will be joined by expert speakers:

Alex Funk, Chief Investment Officer at Schroders

Simon Taylor, Head of Strategic Partnerships & Platforms at Investec

This webinar is for Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable.