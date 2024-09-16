Savings rates worsen across variable and fixed deals

Moneyfacts UK Savings Trends Treasury Report data shows savings rates fell across the board for the first time since January 2024.

The average easy access rate fell month-on-month to 3.07%. The average notice rate fell to 4.23%. The average notice rate pays 1.16% more than the average easy access rate.

The average easy access ISA rate fell month-on-month to 3.29%. The average notice ISA rate fell to 4.08%. The average notice ISA rate pays 0.79% more than the average easy access ISA rate.

The average one-year fixed bond rate fell to 4.43%. The average longer-term fixed bond fell to 3.99%. The difference in rate between the average one-year and longer-term fixed bond stands at 0.44%, with the one-year bond paying a higher average return.

The average one-year fixed ISA rate fell to 4.29% and the average longer-term fixed ISA fell to 3.92%. The difference in rate between the average one-year and longer-term fixed bond stands at 0.37%, with the one-year bond paying a higher average return.

Product choice overall fell month-on-month to 2,000 savings deals (including ISAs). The choice of Cash ISAs fell slightly to 553 deals. The number of savings providers fell by one to 143 month-on-month.

Savings market analysis – average rates Sep-22 Sep-23 Aug-24 Sep-24 Average easy access rate 0.84% 2.95% 3.14% 3.07% Average easy access ISA rate 0.92% 3.04% 3.36% 3.29% Average notice rate 1.41% 4.04% 4.30% 4.23% Average notice ISA rate 1.21% 3.89% 4.22% 4.08% Average one-year fixed rate bond 2.29% 5.34% 4.63% 4.43% Average longer-term fixed rate bond* 2.67% 5.12% 4.13% 3.99% Average one-year fixed rate ISA 1.96% 5.19% 4.46% 4.29% Average longer-term fixed rate ISA* 2.35% 5.02% 4.08% 3.92% *Longer-term fixed bonds or ISAs are those with terms over 550 days. Average interest rates based on a £5,000 deposit as at the start of the month. Source: Moneyfacts Treasury Reports Savings market analysis – product count Sep-22 Sep-23 Aug-24 Sep-24 Number of live savings account options (excluding ISAs) 1,317 1,421 1,455 1,447 Number of live ISA options 437 516 569 553 Source: Moneyfacts Treasury Reports

Rachel Springall, Finance Expert at Moneyfacts, said:

“Savings rates fell across both variable and fixed sectors in August, which is the first time all rates dropped since the start of 2024. The downward path was perhaps an inevitable direction after the Bank of England base rate was cut, but it can take a few weeks for providers to make a move in response. One area of the savings market to take a hit has been easy access accounts, seeing the biggest month-on-month drop since April 2024. Those savers who have not reviewed their savings accounts would be wise to do so, to ensure they are still paying a competitive return.

“The savings market was also unsettled by a contraction in product choice month-on-month, but there remains a healthy variety of choice. Savers may have been concerned about deals disappearing from the market, in particular for fixed rate bonds which guarantee interest. However, the average shelf-life of a fixed rate bond has not dropped, with many providers opting to keep their products on sale, but to re-adjust the rates they are prepared to pay. As a result, the average shelf-life of a fixed rate bond rose to its highest point since May 2022 (53 days), to 51 days, up from 40 a month prior. However, those looking to lock in for longer will find the average longer-term fixed bond rate dipped below 4% for the first time since April 2023.



“Cash ISAs caught up with the rate-cutting trend during August and noted the biggest month-on-month fall to the average easy access ISA rate and notice ISA rate in over four years. Fixed ISAs also dropped by notable margins month-on-month, the average one-year ISA and longer-term fixed ISA rates fell by the biggest margin since February 2024. Cash ISAs are still worth considering to protect a deposit from income tax. These would be even more sought after if higher rate taxpayers are breaching their Personal Savings Allowance (PSA), due to the higher interest rates available on the market in recent years. Whichever account savers choose, it is imperative that they explore the more unfamiliar brands, as challenger banks currently pay some of the best rates on the market. However, these deals can change quickly, as providers need to react swiftly to any market movements to compete with their peers.”