Consumer Duty

Sopra Steria’s Craig Wilson comments on new Consumer Duty regime today

by | Jul 31, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Craig Wilson, Head of Private Sector at Sopra Steria has commented following the introduction of the new Consumer Duty regime today.

“Today’s introduction of the new Consumer Duty will require financial service organisations to act in the consumer’s interest. Put simply, this means organisations will have a responsibility to ensure the products and services they provide are operated and designed to benefit their customers – whether that’s providing more accessible support or ensuring consumers are properly informed about the services on offer.  

“While many financial service organisations may already be complaint, operators should continue to review and adapt the services they provide to ensure they are continuing to meet the new requirements. Predicting how Consumer Duty will evolve in the coming months is difficult.

However, we know the number of people experiencing financial difficulty will continue to rise, as will the number of customers needing support. Doing so will not only allow organisations to plan ahead, but also remain compliant when the regulations inevitably change to further support those in need.” 

 
 

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Related articles

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts
x