The Exeter: Half year HealthWise statistics show 97% jump in YoY registrations

Member registrations on the HealthWise app are up from 2,844 in H1 2023 to 5,620 in H1 2024

Remote GP appointments are on the rise, standing at 3,479 sessions in H1 2024 compared to 2,378 sessions that took place in the whole of 2023.

UK protection and health insurer, The Exeter, has today announced that its HealthWise member benefits app is experiencing record demand, reporting that usage of the service in the first six months of 2024 surpassed the entirety of 2023.

The Exeter’s statistics show membership registrations on the app were up from 2,844 in H1 2023 to 5,620 in H1 2024, amounting to a 97% year-on-year increase. The high demand highlights the mounting importance of added value services as an essential component of a health insurance or protection offering.

High uptake driven by demand for remote GP appointments

Results show remote GP appointments to be the most popular service, which has largely driven the increase in engagement. The number of remote GP sessions booked through the app in H1 2024 stood at 3,479, accounting for 74% of all usage. This is up from 2,378 for the whole of 2023.

Second medical opinions, also surpassing 2023 figures

The Exeter has also reported that wider HealthWise services are on track to surpass the number of sessions used by members in 2023. Usage of second medical opinions and nutrition and lifestyle services in 2024 have already exceeded 2023’s end-of-year figures.

In addition, all other remaining services, including mental health support, physiotherapy, and dietitian consultations, are set to surpass 2023 usage in Q3 2024.

Member ratings for HealthWise top out at 4.7 out of 5

HealthWise users reported being highly satisfied with the service they received from HealthWise experts. The service has an average user rating of 4.7 out of 5, and the same average number of users would recommend the service to a friend or colleague.

Steve Bryan, Director of Distribution and Marketing at The Exeter, commented:

“With public healthcare services continuing to experience high demand it’s no surprise that we continue to see our members turn to HealthWise to access support for themselves and their families with usage in the first six months of 2024 surpassing 2023 levels.

“Whether members are using a service for the first time or are engaged with an ongoing treatment plan, HealthWise continues to provide valuable everyday support whilst helping to alleviate some of the demand placed upon healthcare services across the public sector.”