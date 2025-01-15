Time is running out to vote on SABA’s Investment Trust proposals says AIC

Shareholders in seven investment trusts targeted by Saba Capital Management will need to act quickly if they want to have a say in the outcome of crucial upcoming votes, according to the Association of Investment Companies (AIC).
Major platforms including Hargreaves Lansdown, interactive investor and AJ Bell have announced voting deadlines for six of the seven trusts. The first of these, for Herald Investment Trust, is Friday 17 January (this Friday). Five trusts have deadlines between 29 and 31 January, while Edinburgh Worldwide has yet to announce the date of its general meeting.
Richard Stone, Chief Executive of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), said: “If you’re a shareholder in one of these trusts, time is running out for you to vote. The major platforms have made it easier than ever, and it should take no more than five minutes of your time – for a decision that will determine the future of your investment trust.
“Saba is a large shareholder, but these trusts also have thousands of private investors. If they act together, their voice can be heard. Shareholders need to act now. Do not leave it too late to have your say.”
Voting deadlines for the investment trusts targeted by Saba Capital Management
|Investment trust
|Date of general meeting
|AJ Bell
voting deadline*
|Hargreaves Lansdown voting deadline
|interactive investor
voting deadline
|Herald Investment Trust
|22/01/2025
|17/01/2025
|17/01/2025
|17/01/2025
|Baillie Gifford US Growth
|03/02/2025
|29/01/2025
|29/01/2025
|29/01/2025
|Keystone Positive Change
|03/02/2025
|29/01/2025
|29/01/2025
|29/01/2025
|CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income
|04/02/2025
|30/01/2025
|30/01/2025
|30/01/2025
|Henderson Opportunities Trust
|04/02/2025
|29/01/2025
|30/01/2025
|30/01/2025
|The European Smaller Companies Trust
|05/02/2025
|30/01/2025
|31/01/2025
|31/01/2025
|Edinburgh Worldwide
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
Source: AIC / platforms. Voting deadline is close of business on the stated date. * AJ Bell will handle any late votes on a best efforts basis.
Customers of platforms other than those listed above should check voting deadlines with their platform and vote at the earliest opportunity.
