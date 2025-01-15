Time is running out to vote on SABA’s Investment Trust proposals says AIC

Sue Whitbread

·

Shareholders in seven investment trusts targeted by Saba Capital Management will need to act quickly if they want to have a say in the outcome of crucial upcoming votes, according to the Association of Investment Companies (AIC).

Major platforms including Hargreaves Lansdown, interactive investor and AJ Bell have announced voting deadlines for six of the seven trusts. The first of these, for Herald Investment Trust, is Friday 17 January (this Friday). Five trusts have deadlines between 29 and 31 January, while Edinburgh Worldwide has yet to announce the date of its general meeting.

Richard Stone, Chief Executive of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), said: “If you’re a shareholder in one of these trusts, time is running out for you to vote. The major platforms have made it easier than ever, and it should take no more than five minutes of your time – for a decision that will determine the future of your investment trust.

“Saba is a large shareholder, but these trusts also have thousands of private investors. If they act together, their voice can be heard. Shareholders need to act now. Do not leave it too late to have your say.”

 
 

Voting deadlines for the investment trusts targeted by Saba Capital Management

Investment trustDate of general meetingAJ Bell
voting deadline*		Hargreaves Lansdown voting deadlineinteractive investor
voting deadline
Herald Investment Trust22/01/202517/01/202517/01/202517/01/2025
Baillie Gifford US Growth03/02/202529/01/202529/01/202529/01/2025
Keystone Positive Change03/02/202529/01/202529/01/202529/01/2025
CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income04/02/202530/01/202530/01/202530/01/2025
Henderson Opportunities Trust04/02/202529/01/202530/01/202530/01/2025
The European Smaller Companies Trust05/02/202530/01/202531/01/202531/01/2025
Edinburgh WorldwideTBATBATBATBA

Source: AIC / platforms. Voting deadline is close of business on the stated date. * AJ Bell will handle any late votes on a best efforts basis.

Customers of platforms other than those listed above should check voting deadlines with their platform and vote at the earliest opportunity.

