True Potential Investments Portfolios celebrate 10 years at the top

True Potential Investments is this month celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its Portfolios, which have consistently delivered top quartile returns to customers over the past decade.

Since launch in October 2015, all Portfolios have outperformed corresponding ARC indices. The most popular strategy with clients, the Balanced Portfolio, has returned 61.4% – over 13%-points above the ARC ‘Balanced’ index over the same period.

Taking the same period, the Aggressive Portfolio has returned over 104%, meaning clients invested since 2015 have more than doubled their original investment.

A decade of innovation through Advanced Diversification

True Potential attributes this long-term success to its distinctive ‘Advanced Diversification’ approach – combining the benefits of multi-asset investing with dynamic, discretionary management.

The strategy blends tried and tested multi-asset strategies, across geographic regions and investment strategies from world-renowned fund managers including Allianz, Columbia Threadneedle, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Pictet, Schroders, SEI and UBS, as well as the True Potential Investments’ in-house Growth-Aligned solution.

Supported by its proprietary technology, this framework allows the True Potential Investments team to monitor and adapt holdings in real time, ensuring Portfolios remain optimised across regions, sectors and asset classes.

Broadening access to investing

True Potential Investment’s ambition is to broaden access to investments. With a minimum investment of £1, simple and transparent fees, and award-winning technology, the firm is opening up access to a wider range of clients and continuing its journey as it enters the next stage of growth as a business.

True Potential Investment’s impulseSave® – an award-winning, first-of-its-kind technology – enables clients to add to their investment from as little as £1, either by app or online.

Commenting on the Portfolio’s success over the past 10 years, Kevin Kidney, Head of Investments, said:“We’re proud of the continued performance of the True Potential Portfolios. The 10th birthday marks a significant milestone, made all the more rewarding with the performance over the past decade.

“Combined with award-winning tech, our active engagement in the Portfolios truly sets us apart. We continually adapt and reshape the Portfolios, and can then be agile from there as necessary.

“It’s this agility, a core value of our business, which helps us drive continued success across the board and across such a significant period. We look forward to continuing to deliver great outcomes for our clients for the next 10 years.”

The leading proposition is built on:

Advanced Diversification : Access to global experts with over 370,000 holdings to blend multi-asset investment strategies

: Access to global experts with over 370,000 holdings to blend multi-asset investment strategies Investment expertise : All investment decisions made by in-house Investment Team

: All investment decisions made by in-house Investment Team Low minimum investment : Investments from £1, making investment more accessible

: Investments from £1, making investment more accessible Global reach : Over 9,000 investment professionals in the more than 160 global locations

: Over 9,000 investment professionals in the more than 160 global locations Leading tech : Proprietary, award-winning tech including the impulseSave®

: Proprietary, award-winning tech including the impulseSave® 24/7 tracking: Real-time access to Portfolio performance, online and by app

Discussing the performance of the Portfolios for clients, True Potential Wealth Management adviser, Mark Reynolds, said: “Looking back over the past 10 years, I’ve been consistently impressed by the performance of the Portfolios. With top quartile across the board, relative to the ARC Peer Group, the outcomes for my clients have been outstanding. The blend of advanced diversification and world-class fund managers, mixed with transparency and client-focussed technology, has made a real difference. impuleSave® alone has been a game-changer – helping people to top up their investments in a way that’s easy and accessible.

“The impact has been clear for clients – I’ve seen one client retire early and another who uses True Potential to feel more in control and assess his long-term goals. It’s testament to the value of long-term strategy with a robust and well-managed solution like True Potential Portfolios.”

The Portfolios are established as one of the UK’s leading investments over the past decade, delivering positive investment performance, managing over £31bn of in assets and becoming a trusted home to nearly 200,000 clients.

This is being communicated to you as an investment professional as specified in Article 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005. The information contained in here is for professional financial advisers and should not be relied upon by any other persons.