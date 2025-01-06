Vitality extends members life expectancy by up to five years

Vitality has today published new data demonstrating how life insurance with Vitality can help you live for five years longer.

The findings come from a comprehensive study spanning seven years, from 465,000 Vitality members. The study, peer-reviewed by the London School of Economics (LSE), found those who went from an inactive lifestyle to an active one could reduce their mortality by up to 57%, which is equivalent to increasing their life expectancy by five years*.

The biggest improvements in life expectancy were seen in those who went on to be active five days a week, doing for example, a run or walking 10,000 steps. Notably, those who increased their activity levels by a lesser extent – getting active only one or two days a week – still increased their life expectancy, on average, by over two years**, demonstrating that even small lifestyle changes can lead to significant health benefits.

The benefits of exercise and its links to mortality, were also found to be achievable for adults up to the age of 70, demonstrating that it’s never too late to improve your health by becoming more active.

The findings show the powerful role that insurance can play in supporting a healthier society, in particular reducing mortality rates, by considering how the Vitality model is shifting people’s behaviour, through rewarding and incentivising people to be active through the Vitality Programme, creating ‘healthy habits’ that people stick with.

The findings found the following increases in life expectancy based on level of physical activity:

Men

Physical Activity Band*** Current age Low High 30 +2.8 years +6.3 years 50 +2.7 years +6.1 years 70 +2.1 years +5.2 years

Women

Physical Activity Band*** Current age Low High 30 +2.6 years +5.9 years 50 +2.5 years +5.8 years 70 +2 years +5 years

The powerful statement – that you can live up to five years longer with Vitality* – forms part of Vitality’s new life insurance advert, being broadcast across commercial channels from Sunday, 5 January.

Justin Taurog, Managing Director, Vitality Life said, “Living a healthier life, comes with a multitude of benefits, and this study shows it will not only help you live better today, but support you to live for many more years too, up to five more in fact.

“Insurance is no longer one dimensional; only there for when you need to claim. This study effectively highlights the impact we have been able to have, and the role we are playing in shaping the health and wellbeing for our members throughout their lives. But these findings go far beyond insurance – it is time for a change in how we all think about health, focusing on prevention, rather than only being there at the point someone needs treatment or care.

“In doing so, and playing our role in this, where we further challenge ourselves to continual development of our programme, embedding more science and behaviour change modelling as it becomes available, we can, and will, change so many more lives for the better.”