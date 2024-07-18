Vitality reports a 45% increase member claims over the last five years

Vitality has today published its 2024 Health Claims Report, announcing a 45% increase in the proportion of members claiming between 2019 and 2023.

The report highlights a shift in the way people use, or expect to use, their cover is driving this increase. The insurer, known for its prioritisation of prevention-focused healthcare, found 42% of people want health insurance that supports them to be healthier and live longer, and 60% wanted a policy that makes it quick and easy to access care.

Vitality’s report demonstrates that while in the past people may have purchased policies to cover the costs of private hospital treatment for elective procedures, or severe health events, the emergence of primary everyday care services, such as virtual GPs, talking therapies and physiotherapy, has revolutionised the way people use their insurance.

The Health Claims report, also reveals these everyday care claims have quadrupled since 2019, making up two-thirds (64%) of all Vitality health insurance claims last year.

Keith Klintworth, Managing Director, VitalityHealth said: “The healthcare landscape has transformed over the past five years. Gone are the days when it was enough for health insurance to merely cover the costs of hospital treatment. Today, customers look for a far broader range of services, from support for leading a healthy lifestyle to seamless pathways into care when they need it.

“Our members are today claiming for everyday healthcare services more than any other form of treatment, presenting an opportunity to deliver more immediate value, and intervene earlier to improve their long-term health.”

Alongside these findings, Vitality has also revealed a sixfold increase in virtual GP consultations, stating it delivered 95% of consultations within 48 hours. Additional findings announced by the provider are: