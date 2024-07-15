Vitality’s Premier Consultants Drive Significantly Improved Patient Outcomes

Vitality has revealed that clients using its Premier Consultant service last year, a panel of high performing consultants available to all members with Core Cover on their plan, saw a reduction in hospital readmission rates, hospital length of stay and the overall cost of their treatment.

Created back in 2021 to support Vitaly’s commitment to providing the highest quality care to members, these consultants are assessed against a range of data metrics that evaluate

quality and efficiency, including outcomes and length of stay, to ensure a better match for members looking for a specialist for their treatment.

The data, which is included in Vitality’s upcoming health claims and insights report, finds members using a Premier Consultant are nearly a third less likely to be readmitted to a hospital than those not, and their overall length of hospital stay is on average 9% shorter than other patients, which all equates to a 15% reduction in overall claims costs to the provider.

This data builds on research from Vitality that found faster access to high quality care, as well as affordability are two of the top reasons people take out PMI in the first place

Keith Klintworth, Managing Director of Vitality Health said “Against a backdrop of underlying ill-health, and high healthcare demand, it is critical that as an industry we ensure our products are delivering excellent patient outcomes in a sustainable and effective way.

“The emergence of more sophisticated data on consultant outcomes together with our investment in digital pathways have been key routes to achieving this, giving us a unique service and offering through our Premier Consultant panel.”

Vitality members can choose a Premier Consultant when booking their care through Vitality’s online Care Hub. The platform provides members with a choice of consultant, ranked according to location, specialism, and Premier Consultant status, with further detail on their qualifications and areas of expertise. Vitality has revealed that members claiming through online channels are over 20% more likely to see a Premier Consultant compared to those coming through a traditional telephonic route.