Welcome to 2025! A very Happy New Year to all our readers

Now that 2025 is here and before we look forward to everything that it has in store for us, I just wanted to thank you all for your continued support and engagement throughout 2024. It’s certainly been a busy old year, throughout which it’s been our privilege to provide you with insights, tools and resources to help you navigate this ever-changing landscape.

Now we’re If you’re anything like me, your New Year’s resolutions are already hanging by a thread – but I reckon that’s just showing some ‘strategic flexibility’.

As advisers, you’ve spent 2024 busily bedding in Consumer Duty, juggling markets, election results, geo-political and global economic uncertainty, managing clients and probably explaining to them yet again why bitcoin isn’t a get-rich-quick scheme that many social media threads might have them believe!

At IFA Magazine, we’re here to keep you informed, inspired and maybe occasionally (hopefully!) entertained. Whether it’s dissecting the latest interest rate decisions, making sense of market moves, providing practical ways to help you think about what you do and how you do it in your advice business, we’re here to help. And by bringing you positive, constructive analysis and insight from hundreds of experts working across this fabulous financial service profession of ours, we’re raring to go again – once we return to our desks tomorrow.

This year, the team and I are doubling down on fresh insights, actionable tips and maybe a few more jokes – because honestly, who couldn’t use a laugh after reading many of the market forecasts? Our mission is to do our best to help you thrive, even when the regulator, market conditions, or just your inbox, are trying their best to do the opposite.

So here’s to a year of health, success and sanity: of happy clients, and fewer ‘urgent’ emails at 4.59pm on a Friday!

On behalf of the whole team here at IFA Magazine, it’s a Happy New Year to you all.

Sue Whitbread

Editor, IFA Magazine