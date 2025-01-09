Advise Wise extends one-click instruction feature to Forever Legal’s later life services

Advise Wise, leading sourcing platform for later life advisers, is thrilled to announce the extension of its innovative one-click instruction feature to Forever Legal’s later life legal services. This new integration enables Advise Wise members to instruct Forever Legal directly from the client case within the Advise Wise Platform, streamlining the process and saving valuable time.

With just a single click, Advise Wise users can now quickly instruct Forever Legal without the need to re-enter any client details, while automatically transferring client data for further convenience, ensuring a seamless experience and enhanced efficiency.

This marks another significant advancement in Advise Wise’s ongoing commitment to providing its members with the most innovative and time-saving tools.

When instructed through the Advise Wise Platform, Forever Legal is offering advisers an exclusive deal for their client, with a free standard regulated Will and a free Property and Financial Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) included in their standard fee – a valuable opportunity for both professionals and their clients.

“We are excited to extend the one-click instruction feature to Forever Legal, offering our members even more flexibility and efficiency when managing client cases,” said Daniel Edmondson, National Account Manager at Advise Wise. “This integration is designed to reduce administrative time, allowing our members to focus more on delivering exceptional legal services.”

Adam Carnall, Director of Partnerships at Forever Legal commented: “We are delighted to announce the integration of Forever Legal’s later life legal services with the Advise Wise sourcing platform. This partnership, featuring the innovative one-click instruction process, simplifies the journey for advisers and clients alike, ensuring a seamless, efficient, and user-friendly experience in later-life transactions.”

“Together, we are ensuring that new business partners joining Forever Legal can enjoy the same incredible speed, reliability, and quality of service that our existing introducers value so highly.”

The new feature is already live on the Advise Wise Platform, and members can begin using it immediately.